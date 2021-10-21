Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Undermining elections

EDITOR: I worry that Democrats aren’t taking Republicans’ efforts to end our democracy seriously enough. Texas Republicans now want an audit of their 2020 election results (joining dubious audits in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin). But Texas? Which Donald Trump won handily?

Why would Republicans want an audit in Texas? There can be only one explanation: This is an ongoing campaign to keep the words “election fraud” on the front pages and in the public’s mind, a purposeful drip, drip, drip to erode confidence in America’s election integrity.

Why? Republicans are writing legislation in swing states to allow overruling of the popular vote by giving their legislatures and governors the ability to claim fraud and appoint different (Republican) Electoral College delegates. A major part of pulling this off is convincing the public that fraud readily happens (as, unfortunately, 66% of Republicans already believe).

Thus, the groundwork is getting laid for a real election steal — an electorate misled, confused and duped into accepting fraud, and therefore numbingly docile when Donald Trump (or a Trump wannabe) claims fraud and exploits the many inanities in our archaic Electoral College laws to turn an election defeat into a chicanery-rigged capturing of the presidency.

Democrats need a serious battle plan — now.

RICK CHILDS

Mendocino

Stop street racing

EDITOR: At 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, I awoke to squealing tires, loud car engines and police sirens. This has happened before, but this time the noise and dangerous activity was very loud. Horns were honking, as some people find these lawbreakers amusing. My heart goes out to Santa Rosa police for trying to stop these unruly people and their illegal street racing. I feel the police need our support, now more than ever.

Don’t give these lawbreakers anything but a few nights in jail. Take their cars away like the police have been doing. Once laws are broken and people get away with it, the problem only gets worse. We have seen this happen in other states. Bring in outside law enforcement if need be. Arrest every one of the street racers. Enough is enough.

These people are a danger to the citizens of Santa Rosa and the police. We, as law-abiding citizens, can get license plates if we see street racing happening and turn these guys in. That’s what I will do. It’s time for Santa Rosa to clean its act up.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Separate classrooms?

EDITOR: Maybe it’s time for schools to have separate classrooms for kids whose parents don’t want them to get the protective COVID-19 vaccine approved by the government and supported by health experts. Those unvaccinated classrooms would probably be short term.

Why don’t dissatisfied parents try to put as much energy into working with their children’s school as they do arguing and creating Facebook propaganda? If they did, the quality of education for everyone in public schools could greatly improve.

And if they don’t like the free, public education health requirements in California, then home schooling is an option, or Texas.

GREG ENGLAR

Santa Rosa

PLAs are good

EDITOR: You came out on the wrong side of project labor agreements in your Oct. 12 editorial (“Don’t tip the scale on school construction work”). Yes, tax money is being used to build community structures we all will enjoy. But it seems to me you are promoting union busting and lower wages for construction workers who build our public spaces. A PLA is a pre-hire collective bargaining agreement with labor organizations that establishes the terms and conditions of employment for a specific construction project.

One difference between union and nonunion construction is training. My career as a union construction worker has allowed me to live a middle-class life. In my union, apprentices must graduate from a five-year apprenticeship program to work as journey-level workers.

You may not know that (free) union apprenticeship programs — certified by the state and run by both unions and industry — teach workers necessary skills.

Building trades are skilled trades. When contractors employ unskilled workers to do skilled work, they take the chance of mistakes that could cost lives down the line.

Let’s not scapegoat workers in the race for bigger contractor profits.

MOLLY MARTIN

Santa Rosa

What is Trump hiding?

EDITOR: I defy any Donald Trump supporter to justify Trump’s actions of trying to withhold information about what happened and what he did on Jan. 6 (“Trump sues Congress, archives,” Oct. 19). This is not about international affairs and national security. This is about Trump’s actions, or more correctly his non-response for several hours while a mob controlled the Capitol of the United States.

What other president has ever sat around and done nothing while the Capitol was under siege for several hours? This isn’t necessarily arguing about whether Trump was trying to instigate a coup. This is about Trump being inept while a mob controlled Washington.

If he were innocent, why would he fight so hard to prevent the history of what he did from being disseminated?

CARL MERNER

Holualoa, Hawaii

