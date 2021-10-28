Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A threat to rule of law

EDITOR: Imagine you’ve been catastrophically injured by a drunken driver. Imagine the drunken driver’s best friend was in the car and told police how the accident was entirely the drunken driver’s fault. Then imagine suing the drunken driver, and when you subpoena his friend to testify he refuses to come to court, claiming some vague and legally insupportable “friendship” privilege. Imagine you get tossed out of court, unable to get the friend in to testify despite the court-ordered subpoena.

Steve Bannon’s refusal to honor a congressional subpoena is the same thing (“House votes to hold Bannon in contempt,” Friday). Our legal system would break down if people ignored subpoenas and suffered no consequence. Yet more than 200 Republican congressmen voted not to find Bannon in contempt.

It won’t be a car accident this time, but a train wreck brought on by the enormous threat to our democracy on Jan. 6. And more than 200 Republican members of Congress think it’s OK. In a nation so divided, the rule of law cannot endure.

ELLIOT LEE DAUM

Santa Rosa

Not my vernacular

EDITOR: Poor Brian Jackson (“Benefield’s words,” Letters, Friday): limited to only 200 words to express his dismay that columnist Kerry Benefield was not facing such restraints when she catalogued Jon Gruden’s litany of juvenile, racist, sexist and homophobic remarks.

Jackson took the old, “Hey, boys will be boys” tack, saying men grow up with that vernacular, tacitly excusing Gruden’s skill at slinging hate and vitriol with such ease. He also put all men in the same category, telling us those words are part of our vernacular.

Yes, in my youth I was around people who spoke fluent Grudenese, but, like so many other men, as I grew up, I actually grew up. I realized that words can wield immense power to hurt feelings, a word that Jackson curiously put in quotation marks, as if such things aren’t real. Hurt feelings can cut very deep.

He also says that men and women communicate differently, and women don’t banter. I beg to differ. I have known women’s banter to be among the best banter around. And please do not put me in your suffocatingly limited definition of men. I’m not part of that particular sweeping generalization, thank you very much.

STEVEN DAVID MARTIN

Healdsburg

Vaccines and school sports

EDITOR: In reading about the need to cancel a football game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools due to coronavirus concerns, I was left with a couple of questions. What is the number or percentage of people involved in these schools — coaches, players, trainers, cheerleaders, officials, etc. — who are fully vaccinated? Has anyone involved been allowed to opt out, and what was the rationale for granting such a waiver? I hope your research will show that all participants in high school sports must be fully vaccinated to be eligible to participate.

BRUCE ROBB

Sebastopol

Thwarting voters

EDITOR: Once again, as the GOP has successfully done so many times during the past 35 years, united Republican senators pulled a fast one on the American people’s constitutional right to the pursuit of democracy here in America. Ten Republicans, with the aid of a pseudo-Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin, thwarted the will of the people by stopping consideration of the national Civil Right to Vote Law.

One has to be blind not to notice how state legislatures in Georgia, Texas and elsewhere have passed laws abridging citizens’ rights to vote. This will adversely affect voters in local, state and national elections across the nation.

If you don’t think this is a big deal, think again. Manchin successfully made some naive Democrats believe he would convince one or two Republican senators to vote for the bill.

FRANK H. BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

What’s the difference?

EDITOR: Tom Glynn points out that the “most disgusting aspect” of gas-powered blowers is “the particulate matter they generate” (“The unhealthy din of blowers,” Close to Home, Oct. 20. How does replacing them with electrics change anything?

PHIL MITCHELL

Santa Rosa

Untrustworthy leaders

EDITOR: Joe Biden said leaving Afghanistan was a huge success. I wonder what a failure would look like.

Biden said the infrastructure bill would be paid for by taxing corporations and the rich. The bill would also provide jobs. Biden didn’t notice the help wanted signs? Corporations and the rich are a lot of things, but they are not stupid. Did you notice the jump in prices for just about everything? That didn’t work.

Now there is new about supply chain problems. So, how come the supply chain problem did not exist last year or the year before? Now, there are also all sorts of stories to explain away the shortage of goods relative to the huge price increases.

Based upon how politicians vote down party lines, I question who they represent. Since any representative has voters of both major parties in their district, it appears that party line voting means that your representative actually works for the party and not for you. I think that in this case the Democrats have shot themselves in the foot with a shotgun and the Republicans are not far behind.

DAVID GRUNDMAN

Rohnert Park

