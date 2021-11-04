Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Troubling treatment

EDITOR: The front-page articles regarding Sonoma County department heads leaving their positions because of racist behavior toward them are deeply troubling. These employees deserve far better than what they have endured and experienced. The Board of Supervisors needs to address this problem immediately or face removal by the voters. It is a disgusting and intolerable situation. We all deserve so much more, and it starts with displaying respect for each other so Sonoma County can attract candidates of all backgrounds who can live and work in a safe and supportive environment.

NICKI KUHN

Santa Rosa

A tax alternative

EDITOR: Billionaire entrepreneurs can take no salary and never sell their stock because they can borrow against its value. Keeping their shares lets them retain control of their companies, and they can live forever on those loans. When a house owner refinances and takes extra cash out, that money is not taxed until they sell the property. Same situation. The easy change is, when you borrow against an asset (house, stock, painting), that money should be taxed as income.

KEE NETHERY

Sebastopol

Assessing blame

EDITOR: TK McDonald’s Oct. 24 letter (“What’s worth approval?”) was a mishmash of misleading information. Due to space constraints, I’ll respond to a single example.

He conveniently forgets that Donald Trump was president during the first 20 days of 2021, not Joe Biden. Although he is correct that there have been more deaths from COVID this year to date than there were in 2020, not all of them can be blamed on Biden.

Worldmeters says there were 366,408 deaths as of Dec. 31, 755,721 as of Oct. 22. However, there were 429,872 deaths as of Jan. 20, so 63,464 deaths happened on Trump’s watch. Furthermore, an unknown number of people were infected during this period and later died, possibly 86,000 who died within the next few weeks. So as of Oct. 22, there were between 606,000 and 692,257 deaths that can be attributed to Biden, substantially fewer (but still too many) than implied by McDonald.

Perhaps the most important rebuttal to all of McDonald’s arguments is that what is happening now, in every case he cites, is based on what has happened during past years. Those actions set the table for what is happening now.

LARRY MARTIN

Sebastopol

A new town?

EDITOR: It strikes me that the Association of Bay Area Governments wants Sonoma County to buy a large ranch near Petaluma that is safe from wildfires, floods and earthquakes and build a new town, including affordable housing, streets, utilities, water and sewer, schools, grocery stores, fire stations, local government offices and parks and other recreational facilities (“County loses housing appeals,” Monday). Where will we find people who can afford that sort of affordability?

JOE ROBERTS

Sebastopol

PLAs ensure fair wages

EDITOR: We’ve heard plenty from workers and the nonunion sector in the project labor agreement debate. How about hearing from contractors who actually employ union workers? In reading Keith Woods’ letter (“PLA ‘boondoggles,’ ” Oct. 28), in which he predictably portrays unions as a bane on society, a few of points must be made:

— The North Coast Builders Exchange is predominantly a nonunion organization, so of course the survey he quoted will reflect as such.

— PLAs guarantee that workers get their fair share of the pie. The state is too understaffed and overwhelmed to enforce prevailing wage laws. Unscrupulous contractors know this and take advantage.

— Union employers have been playing a fair game all along, providing dignified wages and benefits that don’t appear and then disappear based on the whim of the employer.

— PLAs provide job opportunities to those in our own community.

— Jointly run labor-management training programs invest in providing quality apprenticeship programs.

Those against PLAs are upset because the pie must be divvied up fairly. Sorry if providing decent wages and benefits is so upsetting to some.

ANISA THOMSEN

Redwood Empire Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association

Weighing water uses

EDITOR: Keta Hodgson is furious that she received a glass of water at a restaurant without asking, citing it as a needless waste (“Hold the water,” Letters, Monday). Let’s do some arithmetic. If every citizen of Sonoma County (rounded to 500,000) goes out once a week and receives that pint of water, that works out to 3.25 million gallons per year. That is the amount roughly seven acres of cannabis requires per year. Sonoma County has permitted 10,000 times that acreage for cannabis. This is to say nothing of vineyards and other crops. So while I would agree that every little bit helps, let’s keep our outrage in perspective. Every citizen could cut their personal drinking and flushing to zero, and it would barely dent the water deficit when compared to the usage of agriculture.

PAUL KITZEROW

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.