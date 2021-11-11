Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Tragic negligence

EDITOR: When Alec Baldwin took a gun that someone told him was unloaded, failed to check for himself, pointed it at a person he didn’t intend to harm, and another person directly behind her, and pulled the trigger, he violated every basic principle of safe gun handling.

Baldwin and his media supporters refer to the shooting as a “tragic accident.” This may be due to ignorance, or it may be an attempt to mitigate the legal fallout, but they are misleading the public. It was tragic, but no accident. It was negligence.

Baldwin’s negligence was worse than if you or I had done the same thing because he failed two further responsibilities. He is an actor who handles guns in his roles. As part of his job, he should have practiced safe gun handling until it was second nature to him. And as a producer of the film, he was responsible for safety on the set.

In a better world, Baldwin would publicly acknowledge his negligence and use his status to promote safe gun handling. Sadly, that’s not our world or who Baldwin is, so our flawed legal system must do the job. The truly sad part is that a teaching moment that could prevent similar tragedies in the future will be lost.

FRED BAUER

Petaluma

A case of ‘Trumpspeak’

EDITOR: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t lie about being vaccinated against COVID. He just didn’t tell the truth. It’s called “Trumpspeak.”

D.M. McCURDY

Santa Rosa

Resetting clocks

EDITOR: Daylight saving time started in the U.S. during World War I. Clocks and watches were relatively expensive then, so most households had only one or two devices. Today we have multiple clocks, watches, clock radios, ovens with timers, microwaves with clocks, coffee makers with timers, and so on. When the day comes to change from standard time to daylight saving time many of us have a significant chore. At one time it was thought that doing the switch saved energy, but that turned out to be wrong. Why not just keep it one way or the other? This might be something that Republicans and Democrats can agree on.

LAWRENCE HUDSON

Santa Rosa

RP and District 5

EDITOR: Suzie Baxman seems to have misunderstood the comments made by Rohnert Park City Council members (“Life in District 5,” Letters, Nov. 3). No one in Rohnert Park maligns anyone living in the 5th Supervisorial District. Quite the contrary. It is because we so respect their lifestyle that we realize we do not be in their district.

We would dilute District 5, not enhance it. Rohnert Park measures its properties in square feet, not acres. We utilize municipal water and sewer, not wells and septic tanks. With fire, we are concerned with dense housing, not brush and woodlands. Regarding climate change, we seek energy conservation and solar installation, not entire ecosystem restoration and carbon sequestration.

Redistricting on the county level is important because so much of our county lies outside city limits. Cities have councils to deal with their issues. County residents have no councils. They only have a supervisor to protect their interests. It’s not about diversity, it’s about representation for those who have none. Everyone needs to keep this in mind as we look at redrawing our district lines.

CHRIS MEYER

Rohnert Park

Addressing racism

EDITOR: Thank you for your Oct. 31 editorial on Sonoma County’s problem with workplace diversity (“County must prove its commitment to workplace diversity”). The exit of two Black women from positions of responsibility in county government, Sheba Person-Whitley from the Economic Development Board and Barbie Robinson from the Department of Health Services and the Community Development Commission, should indeed make us take a long hard look at our county values.

As Person-Whitley pointed out, implicit racism is more difficult to deal with than the explicit racism found in the South. A white person who says to a Black colleague “you are a credit to your race” may think that is a compliment, when it’s really saying “it’s amazing that a Black person is smart and considerate.” We white folks often don’t get it.

If part of the county Office of Equity’s strategic plan includes training to address racial and social justice, it might be helpful to write about that in the paper. We white people all need training to educate us how to overcome the implicit racism and biases we grew up with.

As Ibram X. Kendi says in his book “How to be an Antiracist,” it’s not enough to be aware of racism, we need to understand the sins of systemic racism and actively work to undo them. The first step is recognizing it in ourselves.

MARCIE DAHLEN

Santa Rosa

Safely back to school

EDITOR: Hopefully, as more Americans of all ages get their vaccinations and there are some positive signs that fewer people are getting sick, perhaps this dreadful pandemic may finally be coming to an end here.

However, while many young people can be confident, others have suffered by only being able to participate in remote education. The best and brightest students, who already read a lot, haven’t suffered as much as the less able of their peers.

Education is a two-way street requiring some focus and motivation by both student and teacher. It is encouraging that schools have reopened. Fewer students, especially the poorest and least favored, will lose hope and drop out.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

