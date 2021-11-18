Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Enjoy a sip of GDP

EDITOR: In his Nov. 11 column, George F. Will reassured us that climate change isn’t really so bad, since it just implies a minor sacrifice in terms of gross domestic product over coming decades (“Peak climate hysteria on display in Glasgow”). This is precisely the kind of econometric thinking that is driving humanity toward extinction.

Similarly, prizewinning economist William Nordhaus has said that even if a destabilized climate makes agriculture impossible, that’s tolerable because agriculture accounts for only a small fraction of global GDP. Nordhaus fails to state the obvious: if we don’t eat, we die.

The glaciers that supply water to 2 billion people are disappearing. But, hey, those people can just learn to drink GDP.

RICHARD HEINBERG

Santa Rosa

Dangerous side shows

EDITOR: A series of sideshows running to as late as 1:30 a.m. in Santa Rosa this past weekend was a frightening, dangerous and unnecessary occurrence. The police inaction was in itself an inducement to these hooligans and their unlawful activity. How can the police possibly justify allowing thugs to hold our city hostage? We need a new chief who understands the meaning of the words “to protect and serve.”

FRANK ZWOLINSKI

Santa Rosa

Finding the answers

EDITOR: I understand Willis Eschenbach’s curiosity about exactly why Sonoma County lost Economic Development Board Executive Director Sheba Person-Whitley (“Unanswered questions,” Letters, Nov. 5). The answers are found in our culture.

We as a country are steeped in social conditioning that defines a hierarchy that values white men at the top and Black women at the bottom. This doesn’t mean white men are bad or even that individuals are trying to be at the top. It’s just that our system is set up so that when a Black woman holds power, it is special and unexpected. It is never special or unexpected when a white man is in a leadership role.

This is the nature of systemic racism. It’s insidious. It’s the air we breathe. For a white person, it is hard to even see it unless we slow down and believe what we hear from the people who do see it and are harmed from it every day. Person-Whitley saw it.

I see some of it after studying my own conditioning (UNtraining.org). Anyone can learn to see it. Read microaggressions.com. Rent “The Color of Fear” (stirfryseminars.com). If a journalist were to record the who, what, where, when and why, they would be writing a book. Some have.

Racism is a white problem. We can do better.

HONORA RUSSELL

Sebastopol

Farewell, Max Cleland

EDITOR: Imagine being days away from returning stateside after serving your tour of duty in Vietnam in 1968. Imagine picking up a dropped hand grenade that in a flash leaves you with only one arm to return home with. Imagine the despondency and depression sitting in your parent’s living room not two years later, looking beyond to the future and deciding to take up politics.

Imagine succeeding and holding elected and appointed offices over the next three decades. Imagine being the one who carries his wounds along and is appointed head of the Department of Veterans Affairs, and bringing much needed change and services to address the disabled men and women who served our country.

Imagine taking 90 minutes to dress for over 50 years, yet swimming 72 laps at age 70.

Now imagine being called out as unpatriotic in an effort to smear your character, tumbling you out of office and into depression and PTSD once again.

Imagine having your spirit lifted up by supporting fellow Vietnam veteran John Kerry in his run for the presidency, and by writing two books about your life, the triumphs and tragedies, the “mistakes and imperfections”— to humbly share with the citizens of your country.

Many thanks to Max Cleland (“Max Cleland, Vietnam veteran and former Georgia senator, dies at 79,” pressdemocrat.com).

GENE GROSS

Santa Rosa

Disrespecting troops

EDITOR: It was an honor to drive one of our veterans in Petaluma’s Veterans Day Parade. The appreciation shown by spectators was moving and greatly appreciated by the veterans I have talked to. There were even children handing out handmade thank you postcards to veterans in the audience. What wonderful participation from our community.

Unfortunately, there were a handful of spectators who, instead of honoring our veterans, chose to insult our troops by repeatedly shouting a poorly coded profanity about our commander in chief.

I decided to write this letter because the veteran in my car told me he was insulted by that behavior. Veterans Day should be devoted to honoring veterans for their sacrifice and service, not rudeness and disrespect. Those who don’t understand that should just stay home.

HOLLY NEAL

Rohnert Park

NASCAR and sideshows

EDITOR: Has anyone wondered about the relationship between sideshows and NASCAR winner burnouts? Are sideshow participants trying to imitate the NASCAR race winners?

If so, maybe it’s time to go after NASCAR to eliminate burnouts as a means of celebration. As an alternative, race winners could be encouraged to carry the American flag or their team flag while doing a reverse lap around the track.

I know this is a radical thought, but if the example isn’t there, maybe the sideshows would go away. As a bonus, NASCAR and sideshow participants would eliminate the contamination of the tire smoke to spectators and drivers.

WES BRUBACHER

Geyserville

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.