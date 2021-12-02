Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Justice was served

EDITOR: What would have happened in the Ahmaud Arbery case without the video? At the risk of making assumptions, what kind of hubris informs a white man’s decision to film the murder of an innocent Black man and then release that video for the world to see? Was William “Roddie” Bryan so convinced of his white privilege in a former Jim Crow state that he thought he’d be protected by the putrid remnants of that racist system?

It is important not to overlook the fact that it took more than two months and a great deal of national outrage before charges were brought against the three men who justifiably were found guilty of felony murder.

In addition, race baiting played a huge role in the defense team’s strategy. They shamelessly invoked the sordid legacy of institutional racism that has perpetuated inexcusable inequities in our criminal justice system. In the powder keg that is America today, we are fortunate that justice was served. However, this situation could have gone sideways for any number of reasons.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

California’s example

EDITOR: I read how California is leading the pack of states in seeking a zero-carbon-emission future. Then comes my curiosity about how much of an example we are to the country after I learned about the oil leak disaster off the southern coast of our state. Here’s something to chew on: In 2019 — the most recent year we have statistics — California produced 463,000 barrels of oil per day, or 168 million barrels for the year. I haven’t read any news about when we’re going to shut down production. Have you?

CHRISTOPHER SORK

Santa Rosa

Potter Valley’s future

EDITOR: Scott Dam and Lake Pillsbury, Cape Horn Dam and Van Arsdale Reservoir are past their expiration dates and are major financial and safety liabilities. Over a century old, they are no longer reliable structures, and future water storage and transfers to the Russian River are becoming geometrically more expensive.

Scott Dam suffers from high risks of failure due to seismic vulnerabilities, landslide movement and potential clogging of discharge structures, all of which would be extremely expensive to repair and replace. Due to its height and fluctuating reservoir levels, there is no practicable fish ladder possible, leaving salmon and steelhead deprived of access to their ancient headwaters habitats.

Cape Horn Dam’s fish ladder is outdated, frequently shut down and damaging to threatened fish.

None of the beneficiaries of water on the Russian River side, nor PG&E, have stepped up to pay the hundreds of millions of dollars to improve the Potter Valley Project or to assume the risks of ownership.

Getting PG&E out of the picture, having them pay for decommissioning and dam removals and finding Russian River interests willing to pay for upgrading and managing wintertime water transfers that protect Eel River fisheries and stakeholders are the next steps. Let’s get this done.

DAVID KELLER

Bay Area director, Friends of the Eel River

Patriotism and Biden

EDITOR: Gayle Kozlowski is entitled to her opinion on the effectiveness of President Joe Biden (“The worst president,” Letters, Friday). However, I would point out his 42% approval rating is higher than President Donald Trump’s 34% rating when he was in office. I take exception to her insinuation that the 81-plus million people who voted for Biden are not patriotic or do not love their country. Having spent more than 21 years in the military is the reason I did not vote for Trump. I saw Trump trying to become an autocrat who considered himself above the law. I would have voted for anyone to get him out of office.

While I do not condone protests that turn to violence and riots, I think comparing Black Live Matter opposition to racism and police brutality to the Jan. 6 insurrection against our elected officials and our democracy is sheer lunacy. May justice and freedom prevail.

FRANK BUSH

Santa Rosa

Unleash the law

EDITOR: Very interesting times in the United States, especially in our golden state of California. You want to go shopping? Money is not a necessity anymore. Use social media and find like-minded cohorts and take what you want. As far as sideshows go, they think it is their God-given right to show freedom of expression. How many people still want to defund law enforcement and hire social violence preventers? I say let’s let the law do their job, even if that means taking names and kicking butt. If not, vigilante justice might be a solution. Social unrest could do us in as a society long before the climate does. Just saying.

CHARLIE BECK

Bodega Bay

Housing revelations

EDITOR: Thanks so much to reporter Kathleen Coates for revealing the squalid housing lived in by Sonoma County’s poor (“County’s poor stuck in squalid conditions, Nov. 21). We learned that we have neighbors who are paying high rents to live in unheated garages without a toilet or running water. I hope we citizens can no longer look away.

Thanks also to Coates for revealing the extent of NIMBY pressure that restricts the building of new housing. She quoted Supervisor James Gore: “The big thing is how we are going to provide more affordable housing. One of the reasons we don’t have a lot of high-density housing is … when people of means have a project proposed in their neighborhood and they oppose it vociferously, some supervisors buckle under the pressure.”

We need to build more affordable housing yesterday.

MOLLY MARTIN

Santa Rosa

