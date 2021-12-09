Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

In defense of teaching history

EDITOR: The expressions “critical race theory” and “cancel culture” have been weaponized by Republicans to attack community leaders, educators and politicians who want to remove monuments to Confederates, slave owners and racists and support a more balanced and accurate history.

Although “critical race theory” has not been taught in schools, this misinformation has provoked parents to attack school boards and administrators, distracting from more important issues.

The removal of monuments to Confederates and slave owners has been revived by recent protests for social and racial justice, but the legacies of Columbus, the pioneers, missionaries and the founding fathers have been under scrutiny for years.

If there is a constant in history, it is that views of the past will be challenged and revised. Each generation has different priorities, asks different questions, discovers new sources and information, and uses the latest methods to create new interpretations of the past.

Thanks to the participation of scholars from underrepresented groups, students are also exposed to that information and interpretations which challenge traditional views.

The claim that American history is being perverted by including that information and alternate perspectives is disingenuous and only adds fuel to the cultural wars which divide our country.

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

A gruesome story

EDITOR: I was shocked and saddened by Lori Carter’s reporting on Robert Enger’s descent into mental illness, which tragically ended in suicide (“Skull reveals tragic story,” Dec. 5). Was it necessary to divulge the gruesome details of his death, complete with photographs of the instrument he used? Your website even showed a picture of his skull. Did we need to be told about his being kidnapped and sexually abused as a child? I suppose it makes a sensational story, but it also lays bare the tragic story of a private, reclusive, troubled man. The events that transpired inside that residence before and after his death are nothing short of demonic. To give such attention to evil is a mistake. He was my neighbor, but I never met him. May his soul rest in peace.

JANET CHURCHILL

Santa Rosa

Wear a mask properly

EDITOR: Every day there are a number of new COVID cases in Sonoma County. People have gotten somewhat lax in the recommended safety protocols. Masks continue to be mandatory in many places, and research shows that wearing a mask can be 85%-90% effective in curbing the spread of the virus — if everyone wears one. Unfortunately, too many are wearing them incorrectly. We know that the virus enters the body via the nose. Wearing a mask without covering the nose is useless and potentially exposes both the wearer and those around nearby to COVID — vaccinated or not. Let's help curb the spread of this disease by keeping mouth and nose covered when in public.

HOLLY ORLANDO

Sonoma

Vaccines and racism

EDITOR: I write to counter assertions by Healdsburg City Councilwoman Skylaer Palacios that race plays a role in her exclusion from in-person meetings (“Council member opposes vaccine mandates,” Dec. 6). The council has welcomed members of the public to participate in person as long as they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is in line with recommendations by health care experts. The council has also added a virtual platform so all residents can participate.

Along with dozens of volunteers and community organizations, I was involved in the initial rollout of then scarce COVID-19 vaccine last winter. We worked with dozens of volunteers and organizations serving our most vulnerable neighbors to identify and hand-register homebound seniors and Spanish-speaking workers for vaccine. As a result, Healdsburg has the highest vaccination rate of any city its size (or larger) in Sonoma County. Equity was always the “north star” guiding the vaccine rollout.

I hope Palacios will adhere to the servant leadership model and meet with public health expert to serve her constituents, the vast majority of whom have elected to get vaccinated.

There are many instances where racism has caused poor public health outcomes, and we must all work to rectify these wrongs, but this is not one of them.

TERRY LEACH

Healdsburg

Hope for healing

EDITOR: What has been revealed about Marco Morrone is grotesque, and he should be held to account (“Fired teacher subbed at Casa,” Dec. 8). He fooled a lot of people around him about his true character, and that has had, and has, devastating consequences.

I wish that Ellie Dwight and other administrators had fully understood what was going on and stopped it long ago. I have an unusual perspective, in that Dwight was my eighth grade English teacher.

As a shy 13 year old, she paid attention to me and encouraged me. She is certainly part of the reason I had the courage to run for public office and believed I could make a positive difference in my community. She is an incredible educator.

As a parent of a child currently at Sonoma Academy, I had the opportunity to see Dwight in action, in the school she devoted so much of her life to building.

Sonoma Academy is an inclusive place, where teenagers learn how to have confidence in themselves and find and develop their passions.

I also know that we are each more than our mistakes, and Dwight is someone who has devoted her entire life to making kids lives better. I hope for healing for all involved.

AMY HARRINGTON

Sonoma

