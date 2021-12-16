Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Democracy at risk

EDITOR: Everyone who cares about our democracy needs to read Farhad Manjoo’s Dec. 9 column (“The year America lost its democracy”) — especially all the Democrats in the House and Senate. Democrats foolishly wasted their first year in power by passing legislation to repair our infrastructure and give aid to the lower and middle classes. Without a doubt, the fair voting rights acts should have been their No. 1 goal.

Many of the benefits of the passed legislation will not be felt for some time, and Republicans will take credit in any case. Meanwhile, Republicans have been rigging the voting laws to benefit themselves. Once they regain power in 2022, they will make sure that nothing gets done in the last two years of the Biden administration, setting up a 2024 win for their fearless leader. And, as Manjoo fears, an end to our democracy.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

A bad investment

EDITOR: This paper continues to publish the ravings and spin of disgruntled lake house owners associated with the Lake Pillsbury Alliance without fact-checking or moderating their claims. The Potter Valley Project and its dams are an enormous liability and certainly not one local water ratepayers should consider taking on. This is exactly why the Two-Basin Partnership’s (now failed) plan to take over the Potter Valley Project included the removal of Scott Dam.

Dams do not last forever, nor are aging dams cheap or efficient to operate. Ratepayers and the public should not be fooled into thinking that spending money on 100-year-old dams is a good investment. There are less expensive solutions that could maintain water supply in the Russian River without taking on the risk. Raising Lake Mendocino, a dam-free diversion, investments in conservation and groundwater recharge are cheaper, more sustainable and more reliable solutions to our water needs.

Don’t be fooled by cries to “save Lake Pillsbury.” These are simply the calls of privileged vacation house owners hoping someone else will pay for a dam that no one can afford and only they want.

DEAN WALKER

Santa Rosa

Women’s choice

EDITOR: Listening to the Supreme Court’s oral arguments concerning abortion, I did not hear one word from the justices regarding a father’s responsibilities. Does he have to change diapers, provide safety and shelter and support his child? DNA testing could answer the old question, “Who’s your daddy?” I also wonder whether women who need or get an abortion have the same economic and social status as men. It would be a different world if they did. Until men takes responsibility regarding abortions, a woman’s right to choose should prevail.

ANDY FRAUENHOFER

Santa Rosa

Students hoodwinked

EDITOR: We fully support west county students walking out in protest of the West County High School name change (“Students protest name reversal with walkout,” Dec. 3). We completely agree with the perspectives expressed by Supervisor Lynday Hopkins. Students have been hoodwinked. A promise was made; it was broken. This board action is dishonest and disrespectful. Board members are beholden to the whole district, not just Analy High alumni. For alumni to withhold gifts is a form of extortion — a childish tantrum by “adults” who seem to care only about their own egos. Our household doesn’t provide students, but we are residents, taxpayers and voters, and we will remember this betrayal of students come election time.

The consolidation has been difficult. Now this? With all the spending at El Molino High within five years of consolidation, then to vacate the space? It begs the question whether the board acts in the district’s interest at all. Maybe a civil grand jury could get to the bottom of that? It gives us hope that the students (our future leaders) have been able to coalesce and find a way to build a new community, unlike those who should be their role models. Lead, students, lead!

DAVE DAVIS

and KEN SANSONE

Guerneville

Release the records

EDITOR: If it is in the best interest of democracy, the transcripts of Jan. 6 and the days leading up to it should be released to the House investigating committee. Otherwise, we are not protecting the truth, which we know is under attack. Is it too much to ask that we act for the betterment of our country?

MAGGIE MEDEIROS

Healdsburg

A fun name to cheer

EDITOR: I was about to write when I saw Therese Mughannam Walrath’s letter (“Set an example,” Saturday). I also wanted to suggest “Analino” as the name for the combined Analy and El Molino high schools.

I have been neither a student, parent nor faculty member at either school, and I don’t live in the West County Union High School District. But I can hear and feel the negative impact that finding a suitable, mutually acceptable name has had on those communities. West County High doesn’t meet the emotional needs of either school.

The name Analino would allow each of the previous schools to maintain three letters from its name with the “l” providing the link between the two. Analino rolls off the tongue and is fun to cheer. West County High misses the mark.

Analino! Rah, rah, rah!

SARA HOEFER

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.