Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Lax penalties

EDITOR: They tell me that a used (stolen) catalytic converter will sell for $100 to $150. Having recently gotten a chance to replace my catalytic converter due to someone sawing it off of my car to sell for scrap, I learned a little. For instance, sealing something worth less than $950 is a misdemeanor. It seems to me that this kind of crime should be classified by replacement costs. The $2,200 replacement costs could be used as a gauge (making this a felony). If a thief knew the punishment was serious, someone could find a better way to support their habits.

CARL COMBS

Rio Nido

Time for enforcement

EDITOR: Is it just coincidental that San Francisco Mayor London Breed proposed common-sense, practical, law enforcement policies that might play a role in cleaning up “poop city” almost immediately after reports of flash mob thievery against higher-end stores and shops (“SF mayor: Tenderloin is in emergency,” Saturday)? Is this what it takes to get the attention of progressive social engineers to begin focusing on life as it is lived by the less-privileged people who must try to live within the squalor? Are there any lessons here for the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors?

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

Florida vs California

EDITOR: Camille Harris wrote that “Florida is doing much better on COVID than California without destroying the economy or implementing draconian mandates” (“Mandate is un-American,” Letters, Dec. 14). I would like to provide some data and a different viewpoint.

As of mid-November, COVID-19 deaths in Florida were 62,000 and its population was 21.6 million. California had 75,570 deaths and the population was 39.6 million. That indicates a death rate in Florida due to COVID-19 was 0.28% and in California it was 0.19%.

If Florida had the same death rate as California, 20,900 people would not have died in Florida. This is the human cost of not following California’s example of masking and vaccination rate. You can do the same calculations for Texas and find that 19,450 people and families could have potentially been spared.

In my opinion, the “un-American mandates” help save lives and save families from being robbed of their loved ones forever. Just think of how much better California could have done if 90%-95% would have gotten vaccinated. Even a 0.01% decrease in the death rate could have resulted in 4,000 fewer deaths in the state due to COVID-19.

JIM BOSSALLER

Rohnert Park

Scale back for the planet

EDITOR: As two major crises face all of humanity, I am surprised and disappointed that millions more of us don’t use the COVID-19 crisis as a convenient excuse to shelve Christmas and New Year’s celebrations as a means of fighting the horrendous climate crisis. That is, don’t kill a tree. Don’t run around consuming new product gifts for people whose closets are already full. Don’t travel in a polluting jet airliner or large SUV. Don’t turn on a large string of electric light bulbs every night while solar-produced electricity is not available and PG&E is ramping up dirty fossil fuel power plants. We have a possible win-win situation available, so curtail wasteful consumption and save some money in the process of trying to protect our planet.

BILL BALDEWICZ

Sebastopol

Missed match

EDITOR: On Sunday, I sought the article that would recap and celebrate the Wisconsin-Nebraska matchup in the NCAA women’s volleyball championship, the nation’s most prestigious annual volleyball competition. I was disappointed that not only was there no article to acknowledge the competitive, record-breaking game and players, no score was printed.

I’ll compensate for your oversight by filling your readers in for you. Wisconsin and Nebraska faced off in a thrilling five-set match in Columbus, Ohio in front of a record-breaking audience, 18,755. Nebraska took the first set 25-22, but Wisconsin eked out sets two (31-29) and three (25-23). Nebraska wasn’t going down quietly, though, and narrowly topped Wisconsin in the fourth, 25-23. Wisconsin got off to a hot 7-0 start in the fifth, but Nebraska fought back to come within two points.

Finally, Wisconsin claimed their first-ever National Title (15-12) on a punctuating kill by Dana Rettke, NCAA volleyball’s first five-time first team All-American. Also of significance, Nebraska’s libero, Lexi Rodriguez, became the first libero to earn the national Freshman of the Year award.

These women, their teammates and the game deserve space.

ELIZABETH FIELD

Windsor

Manchin must go

EDITOR: I am tired of the mainstream media and extreme-right media labeling Joe Manchin a “moderate Democrat.” Manchin is a right-wing extremist, a DINO — a Democrat in name only.

Moderate Democrats do not undermine the agenda of their party or share their belligerent false narratives on Fox News. Manchin has never been a representative of his voting constituency.

Much like Donald Trump, he is a con man who has represented only coal industry climate change deniers throughout his political career. Working poor, underemployed and unemployed constituents have been ignored by Manchin, and now he is unilaterally blocking serious social programs that his constituents need, under the guise of concern over the national debt. That is pure poppycock.

This fraud needs to be removed from office ASAP. He can continue to sit on his yacht and entertain his GOP and MAGA pals, but he must be removed from the Senate.

WILLIAM CAMPAGNA

Cotati

