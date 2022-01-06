Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Stolen? What was?

EDITOR: “Stop the steal” is the call to action by what used to be the Republican Party. Despite overwhelming evidence that there was a fair election in 2020, the outrage continues.

In every theft, something that was once there is gone; so what was stolen? Clearly not bushels of ballots, nor deceased former voters’ identities; not even the ability to broadcast false claims about the opposition.

Demographics of the victims of this alleged theft show what is missing is the implicit superiority of white men. The same assumed superiority that justified Black slavery; that subjugated women; that by Manifest Destiny drove Indigenous people from their ancestral lands.

We live in the 21st century, and there are new criteria for superiority. Skin color isn’t one of them. Degrees of physical superiority exist in basketball as well as in opera. Intelligence in a general population like the military ranges from IQ 85 to 135; that is a big difference in ability to make sound decisions. Accessing knowledge and critical thinking are related abilities.

So if you think the election was stolen because people you feel superior to voted in greater numbers, be careful what you wish for. I prefer democracy.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

Biden’s first year

EDITOR: The year in review editorial cartoon page didn’t rate the cartoons, i.e. most or least accurate, fair, etc. I nominate for the least prescient an early 2021 cartoon portraying the White House with a banner reading “Under New Management,” modified by crossing out the word “New.”

With hindsight, the modification should have reflected “Under No Management.” In support, I cite the achievements and promises by this administration: Afghanistan withdrawal, domestic unity, restoring America’s world image, Southern border management, COVID-19 elimination, virus testing, no mandates, military morale, police reform resulting in (presumably) improved urban crime control, inflation, diverse but qualified Cabinet appointments and moderate governance, to name just a few.

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

Undermining democracy

EDITOR: U.S. democracy is under attack. The 2021 joint report on elections released by three nonpartisan pro-democracy organizations details the efforts Republican-controlled state legislatures have made to weaken the nonpartisan administration of their elections.

The report defines four ways nondemocratic electoral changes will be promoted going forward: making it easier to undermine the will of the voters by changing the counting and certification process; finding ways to introduce more partisan individuals into the election process itself; supporting dubious legal theories and claims of fraud to justify partisan election takeovers; and releasing statements that cast doubt on the election process.

With such changes, Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election could very well have succeeded despite there being no evidence of significant electoral fraud. I would add that the current partisan gerrymandering almost guarantees GOP control of state elections for years to come, even though their voters are not in the majority nationwide. If these changes are successful, the disenfranchised majority may very well revolt against them, causing our already imperiled democracy to fail completely.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

A changing landscape

EDITOR: I was left feeling both glad and sad after reading about the change in Trestle Glen Winery ownership (“Famed vineyard, label in hands of new family,” Dec. 28). Glad that the vineyard and winery are staying in the hands of a family. I was sad to read that the long-term trend in winery and vineyard ownership is ever more corporate.

For those arriving in Sonoma County during the 1980s and after, this trend is normal. You know nothing else. You catch a glimpse of slow and rural Sonoma County when you stop to marvel at a vista. But it’s a glimpse. The rural, sleepy Sonoma County of the 20th century is no more. The corporation is king.

Given that, I wish that the state and county would recognize that family owned vineyards and wineries are one link to our bucolic past. I wish there were some way for government to buffer the trend to corporate ownership and support legacy families and their holdings.

Shills promote the beneficence of corporate ownership. The corporate reality: expand or wither and die. In the meantime, the uniqueness of our county is ground down by marketing strategies and dogged creation of wealth — the ultimate corporate endgame.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Santa Rosa

A lesson in money

EDITOR: I was on a walk recently and passed a neighbor’s house with a big sign saying, “We saved Analy.” What does that mean? Here’s my understanding: El Molino and Analy high schools had to merge due to financial issues, and it was agreed that students would have a say as to what the merged high school would be named. Then some Analy alumni threatened to withhold money and support from the West County school board, so they caved in and agreed to keep the name Analy.

And what has this taught our impressionable high school students? Money talks, and promises and ethics walk. So now our young students understand hypocrisy. But they now also have a better understanding of the importance of money in politics and how things work in the real world. Hats off, Analy alumni, great job.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

