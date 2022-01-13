Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

The roots of culture

EDITOR: My maternal grandparents immigrated from Poland, and my paternal great-grandparents from Ireland. As a child, I remember my mother cooking the usual comfort food of the era, along with Polish dishes she grew up with and the Italian dishes she learned from childhood friends.

As a welcome treat, every Friday night we went out to dinner for Mexican food. We had Chinese take-out often. After church on Sundays, we frequently went to lunch at a Jewish deli and always brought home bagels and kosher dill pickles.

As my palate matured, I came to enjoy Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, Puerto Rican, Middle Eastern and Indian cuisines, just to name a few. I enjoy exploring ethnic foods that are new to me, as well as foods from the various regions of our country (gumbo and jambalaya come to mind).

As a nation of immigrants, it troubles me when I hear some suggest that we are losing our “culture” due to immigration. So much of our culture is the result of our ancestors immigrating here. Variety is the spice of life, and if it weren’t for immigration, we’d have a pretty bland diet. Now don’t get me started on music.

DIANNE MAHANES

Santa Rosa

Defending democracy

EDITOR: I keep reading that no one sees the coming right-wing violent revolution or is doing anything about it. I see it, as do many others. But what exactly are we supposed to do about it?

Vote? Republicans are laying the groundwork for ignoring and/or changing the actual vote, and keeping real voters from the polls through gerrymandering and closing of polling places. It’s legal voter fraud.

Protest? Kyle Rittenhouse got acquitted of murdering protesters. Now other armed right-wingers are asking, “When do we get to start killing them?” That’s an actual quote I read, and I (a liberal) am one of “them.”

Arm myself? No thanks. Besides, someone else will always have a bigger gun and better aim.

So tell me how to defend my democracy and I’ll do it. But don’t you dare accuse me of ignorance or not caring.

STEVE SCHLICH

Petaluma

Count the unvaccinated

EDITOR: I read daily about the number of persons hospitalized with COVID-19. I also read that the vast majority of those persons have not been vaccinated. I call upon the Sonoma County Health Department and The Press Democrat to report not just the number of persons currently hospitalized with COVID-19, but to include the number of hospitalized persons who are unvaccinated. This may not change everyone’s mind about getting vaccinated, but it may lead to a few more vaccinations, which can make our community safer.

BILL DORSEY

Santa Rosa

Condemning violence

EDITOR: West Below claimed Democrats didn’t condemn the violence during the protests for racial justice (“Anniversary nears,” Letters, Jan. 3). Many did. The Hill, Washington Post, USA Today and many other publications reported that Democrats condemned the violence.

There is a big difference between Black Lives Matter protesters and the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. During many days of protests, families were involved in mostly peaceful demonstrations against racial injustice. For the most part it was people not associated with Black Lives Matter who came out after dark to loot and do damage. Organizers condemned those actions.

The insurrection happened because of lies about the 2020 election. Hundreds of people, believing those lies, tried to overthrow the government in defiance of the Constitution. All to put back in office a man who lost a fair and honest election.

The years of racial injustice are real. Suggestions that the election was fraudulent are complete and total lies. That is one difference between the two. And, despite Below’s assertion, Democrats aren’t demonizing all Republicans. They are demonizing radicals who participated in the Jan. 6 riot and any and all people who backed and/or justified that treasonous day.

ADRIENNE LARSON

Sebastopol

SB 9 will fall short

EDITOR: our Jan. 2 article about lot splits allowed by Senate Bill 9 and affordable housing in the city of Sonoma was revealing (“Council, housing advocates spar over SB 9”). Sonoma County defines “affordable” construction as half for people (family of four) with median incomes ($103,300) and half with low incomes ($93,050). Unfortunately, many store clerks and farmworkers are in the extremely low income range ($34,900) and need specific call outs for affordable housing.

Housing experts estimate that only 5.4% of property in California may be eligible for multiple housing units under SB 9. Among those few lots available, the Sonoma City Council required that deeds restrict use of these added housing units to low-income renters and moderate-income owners. Sounds reasonable, doesn’t it? But Jim McFadden of the Sonoma Valley Housing Group said that “that type of affordability proposed is uneconomical for developers” building lot-by-lot.

Excuse me? Uneconomical? McFadden is recognizing that developers depend on federal money to build below-market-rate housing and won’t be able to access that for one house at a time. The sham is exposed. SB 9 will likely provide new market-rate houses with no reduction in median costs. More food for the vacation home market. Sonoma County should consider whether they wish to stand behind SB 9 or encourage more local low-income constraints.

PAUL ROCKETT

Sonoma

