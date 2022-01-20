Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A penalty for saving?

EDITOR: For years we have been encouraged to use less electricity and gas. Turn down your thermostat, turn off the lights when you leave the room, use more efficient light bulbs, buy more efficient appliances, shut off power cords at night, and the biggies — weatherstripping, double-pane windows, insulation. Most of us have done at least some of these things. But perhaps the most effective way to use less power from the grid is to install solar panels, and many have done just that; some even put power back onto the grid.

Now we’re hearing that those who have solar panels “owe” the utility company something because they’re using less power. Wow! What’s next? A fee when you buy an efficient washer, dryer or dishwasher? An extra charge for replacing single-pane windows or adding insulation? How about a big fee for a single-person household where the occupant is gone all day and leaves the heat off?

We’re all in this together, and we should appreciate anything that anyone does to avoid building more power plants.

BARBARA VAUGHAN

Santa Rosa

Don’t kill Point Reyes elk

EDITOR: It would be an easy shot to kill Tule elk in Point Reyes National Seashore, as they’re hardly wary of hunters.

Dairy farms weren’t supposed to have indefinite leases at Point Reyes, but after over half a century, they’re still there. The elk don’t make campaign contributions, so as it stands now, they’ll be shot in favor of the polluting for-profit ranches.

But elk shootings in a national park might not happen if it wasn’t for local politicians. State Sen. Mike McGuire, Congressman Jared Huffman and Assemblyman Marc Levine all advocate shooting some of the Tule elk in the park. The idea is to ensure that the cattle farms don’t have competition from the native elk.

Once there were some 500,000 Tule elk. Now, 5,700 are left. A 1971 bill stopped the shooting in favor of relocating. Shooting the dwarf elk for farms in a national park is a terrible idea.

It seems some legislators are all for protecting the environment until the cattle farms want the park for themselves.

BILL COLLINS

Pacifica

City’s inclusion failure

EDITOR: The Santa Rosa City Council recently created a resolution “declaring racism a human rights and public health crisis in Santa Rosa.” In addition, the city hired a diversity, inclusion and equal employment officer and has an inclusion council. With all this investment in inclusion and human rights, one has to wonder how it is conceivable that the city’s Art in Public Places Committee voted to exclude the Hebrew and Japanese languages from a proposed downtown sculpture featuring languages spoken in Sonoma County.

With five synagogues and a vibrant Jewish community, not to mention Japanese residents and their history of cultural contributions to Sonoma County, it is mind-boggling how tone deaf and smacking of racism this is. Just recently, the Holocaust memorial at Santa Rosa Memorial Park was destroyed for a second time in a few years; another blatant act of anti-Semitism.

It’s time to stop giving lip service to inclusion and human rights. The city should refuse to enable a bad decision by a misguided committee that insults the entire community.

PADI SELWYN

Sebastopol

In the line of duty?

EDITOR: I take exception to a headline in the Jan. 13 paper: “Virus kills hundreds in line of duty.” The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reports that “law enforcement officers nationwide continue to be exposed to the COVID-19 virus in the course of their daily assignments. … The number of line-of-duty deaths is sadly ever increasing.” The article does not report on how many of these officers were not vaccinated. When an officer refuses to be vaccinated, can it be said that he or she died from COVID-19 in the line of duty?

Santa Rosa police Detective Marylou Armer certainly died in the line of duty, because she did not have the benefit of a vaccine at the time.

As the article points out, police unions across the country have fought vaccine mandates. Also noted is a “lack of comprehensive accounting of how many officers had been sickened by the virus,” let alone how many had not been sickened due to being vaccinated.

First responders’ first and foremost duty is to protect the public. By choosing not to be vaccinated, those first responders have not died in the line of duty.

DONNA GAETANO

Santa Rosa

A dilemma

EDITOR: I am privileged. I own a house; at least the part the banks don’t own. I am privileged, I have a solid family. This leads me an existential dilemma. What is the best way to live? In the face of two imminent threats to our way of life, climate change and the fall to right-wing dictatorship, how can I best care for my family?

Should I arm and prepare my children to shoot their neighbors to get their food? Should I teach them that those who think and worship differently are the enemy? Or should I get to know my neighbors and share my tools and grow a bigger garden? Should I stoke fears or try to understand? Which Jesus should I pray to, the risen conquering son or the loving one?

I am privileged. I have food enough for tomorrow and a roof over my head. Will those without have time to ponder when push comes to shove? We resort to violence out of fear. I don’t want to scare you. I would like us to come together knowing what it takes to survive.

ROLAND WIEBE

Graton

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.