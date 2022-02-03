Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Risking an epic cold war

EDITOR: Russia wants Ukraine. China wants Taiwan. Here we are on the other side of the world saying, “Over our dead body.” Stupid is as stupid does. In reality, we can’t do squat if they do it. War is not an option. Sanctions are ridiculous, would be ex post facto and would plunge the economy of every country on Earth into a death spiral. It would be an epic cold war that would pale the last one. This is a tragic truth.

There are no winning tickets. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are going to do what they are going to do. We are going to respond, and every creature on this planet is going to suffer. A military response would bear the fruit of pure devastation. This is the definition of being between a rock and a hard place. Good luck to us all.

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

Ignoring fire risks

EDITOR: Thank you for the excellent Jan. 21 editorial concerning the importance of fire safety in land-use planning. Sonoma County has had three devastating wildfires in the past four years. Yet county officials, including the Board of Supervisors, fail to adhere to basic fire safety in permitting large commercial operations on unsafe roads in high fire-risk areas.

Projects have been approved in remote mountainous areas on narrow roads with only one way out, where evacuation for residents is already unsafe. Many of these areas have recently burned, and roads don’t meet state minimum fire-safe regulations. Why do county officials not only allow but encourage commercial development in unsafe areas?

Sonoma County’s voice was prominent in urging the state to reduce regulations to allow such unsafe development, and such deregulation is now proposed by the state. Wildfire professionals and the insurance commissioner oppose such deregulation.

Meanwhile, the county approves commercial development in violation of state regulations. The county appears desperate to seek economic expansion at the expense of safety. Why? The cost of wildfires far outweighs any short-term economic gain.

Good governance should result from making and following good laws, not from lawsuits as was required in Lake County.

DEBORAH EPPSTEIN

The Sea Ranch

Selective aggression

EDITOR: When a senior citizen wearing a 20-year-old Sonoma State sweatshirt that says “Gray Matters” constitutes micro aggression (“A call to examine wardrobes — and consciences,” Jan. 16), what is the intent and degree of aggression when individuals vandalize a Santa Rosa Holocaust memorial twice in 19 months and an art committee votes to exclude the Japanese and Hebrew languages from a downtown Santa Rosa sculpture that includes 17 other languages?

RICHARD STRUNIN

Santa Rosa

Time to look up

EDITOR: Action is needed now on climate change, and the best chance at this point is if Democrats vote for climate provisions in the Build Back Better bill.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, there have been 310 extreme weather/climate disasters since 1980, costing over $1 billion each for a total of $2.1 trillion. This is what we have been dealing with. It’s getting worse. From 1980-2021, there has been an average of 7.4 events a year, while in the past five years, there has been an average of 17.2 events per year, more than twice as many. We are dangerously close to irreversible climate tipping points leading to cascading uncontrollable effects, according to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. The idea that tackling climate change is too expensive is no longer valid.

Fifty-eight percent of Americans are alarmed or concerned about climate change, according to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. We need these people to contact their senators and President Joe Biden and demand action. Have you seen the movie, “Don’t Look Up?” It’s time to look up.

EILEEN HEINRICH

Santa Rosa

Dangerous guidance

EDITOR: The California Department of Public Health recently announced dangerous guidance allowing asymptomatic health care workers who test positive for COVID-19, or who have been exposed to the virus and are asymptomatic, to return to work immediately without isolation or testing.

The pandemic is not over. We are in the midst of a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 driven by the omicron variant. California is running out of hospital beds, and nurses and other health care workers are reporting extreme levels of moral distress. It is unconscionable to allow infected asymptomatic people to work. I guess the state is accelerating endemic status.

Any health care worker who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least five days, whether symptomatic or not, or until their tests are negative. Eliminating isolation time and sending infected health care workers to work will guarantee more infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Hospitals and clinics must provide daily screening for those exposed and recovering from COVID and provide protections like optimal protective equipment and notification to other workers of known exposures.

The health department must rescind this guidance to protect patients and keep nursing colleagues healthy and safe on the front lines.

ROBIN SUNBEAM

Ukiah

