Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Remaking health care

EDITOR: The failure of the single-payer health care bill lets us all breathe a sigh of relief. However, progressives in Sacramento will not give up. There are two important things to watch in future proposals:

News reports tell us that, even after 10 years of the Affordable Care Act, 7% of Californians don’t have health insurance. With all of the subsidies available, it could be that these 7% just won’t buy insurance. Either they believe they don’t need it, or they have the means to be self-insured. Is it worth trashing our entire health insurance system to force these people to comply?

Since any single-payer plan requires that all private insurance be canceled, think about the impact on your life. Remember when a famous person told us, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor”? That didn’t turn out to be true. With that in mind, keep an eye on who gets exempted from the single-payer mandate. Legislators will, of course, exempt themselves, but others with particularly cushy health insurance, such as teachers, nurses and other union voices, will push to get their own carve outs.

How much longer will it be before state legislators stop trying to remake our health insurance system and just focus on the people who need help?

JOE GAFFNEY

Rohnert Park

Go ahead, investigate

EDITOR: Donald Trump has called for an investigation of his vice president, Mike Pence, and I agree. Trump is fond of saying silly things, such as calling the committee investigating the insurrection at our Capitol the “unselect committee.” I can’t find an actual definition of the word “unselect.” However, if there is one, I think an investigation into Pence’s role would surely undistance Trump from his role in the attempt to undo our 2020 election. It would tie them together with a neat little bow. Pence wouldn’t have been involved without Trump forcing him to be.

Like attorneys who fall into the trap of asking questions they don’t already know the answers to, Trump is asking for an investigation into Pence. A thorough investigation would reveal Trump’s involvement in trying to overturn the election. I say go for it. Let’s find out what Trump knew, and when he knew it. He couldn’t very well refuse to answer questions in an investigation he called for. That’s the best idea he has had all year.

Too bad for the ex-president though; most of us know the answers to the questions he wants asked.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Headline hyperbole

EDITOR: I have much sympathy for Patricia Brunn and her unfortunate situation (“Woman shares her vaccine ordeal,” Jan. 31). I object to the sensational headline: “vaccine ordeal.” The headline feeds the paranoia of the unvaccinated. Even though the article attempts to explain how rare and random an event Guillain-

Barre syndrome is, it still fails to put the numbers in context. While 3,000-6,000 cases per year sounds like a lot, that is out of 330 million Americans. We need to do more to encourage vaccinations, not scare people with hyperbolic headlines.

MIKE BELL

Sebastopol

Get to know Engram

EDITOR: I am a Santa Rosa area business owner, and I would like to share with you the Eddie Engram I know and why I am voting for him. I met Engram at the gym five years ago, and we have become close friends. We exercise, run spartan races and travel abroad on fishing trips.

There are two things I think everybody should know about the Engram I know. First and foremost, when he says he’s going to do something, he does it. There are no excuses from this man. He shows up when he says he will, and he follows through on his commitments.

Second, he truly listens. In group conversations, Engram listens before he talks and often is the last person to speak. He waits to hear other people’s opinions and views before giving his own and always has an open mind.

In today’s political landscape, there’s an awful lot of talk and little to no listening or follow through. Engram listens, and he does what he says he’s going to do, which is exactly what the public should want from their leaders. Please join me in voting for Eddie Engram for sheriff.

TYLER LEWIS

Santa Rosa

The left’s ‘experts’

EDITOR: To be afraid to voice one’s opinion these days, for fear of intimidation or retribution, should tell you all you need to know about our current political environment. Since when is it unacceptable to have a varying opinion? Says who?

The left has gone out of bounds and morphed into something profoundly dangerous with regard to our freedoms and liberty. They are not governing, they are ruling with an iron fist, and it feels very un-American.

Their latest buzzword, of course, is “misinformation.” They apparently feel only their experts and their scientists and their doctors have valid information, and they suppress opposing input. They would like you to think they are the pinnacle of expertise.

Let me remind you, it’s the left, the Democrats, who came up with that never-to-be-

forgotten phrase in the halls of Congress, “we have to pass the bill so you can find out what is in it.” Remember that? That was one of the most moronic statements I have ever heard coming from the experts who are running our country. That ought to give you the shivers!

BOBBI REESER

Santa Rosa

