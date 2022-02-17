Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Don’t blame guns

EDITOR: Columnist E.J. Dionne Jr. places blame on the National Rifle Association for allegedly causing our current criminal issues (“To fight crime, first break the grip of the gun lobby,” Feb. 7). Already we have a 10-day waiting period to purchase a weapon while law enforcement supposedly checks our backgrounds. Apparently, Dionne isn’t mindful of the hue and cry over the early release of arrested people, repeat offenders and those who have failed to return for scheduled hearings. Careful examination over the (repeated) acts committed by these perpetrators would more than show that it wasn’t the NRA that caused those acts but the mindset of those who were released early to return to their chosen profession.

I am still waiting for a gun to become active upon its own volition and go out and commit a crime without human intervention. The same with a knife in a stabbing and a vehicle that has imbibed an intoxicant and run over innocent citizens.

SCOTT WATERMAN

Petaluma

Racism lives on

EDITOR: Typically, winners write history, but that has not been the case with the American South, which lost the Civil War. White southerners quickly regained power by forcing the end of Reconstruction, using terrorist tactics like the Ku Klux Klan and Jim Crow laws that disenfranchised voters of color. While slavery and secession were defeated, racism thrived, and the “Lost Cause” was portrayed as a noble struggle full of heroism and high purpose.

When some white people see Confederate statues coming down, politicians of color winning elections and factual history being taught in schools, it mobilizes them to try to reestablish control, protesting now that it’s not about racism, it’s about fairness and protecting children. Children of color get no such consideration. Their history and experience count for nothing.

Racism is a poison all over this country. Segregation and discrimination are ongoing, and the push to make it harder to vote in many states is consistent with that history. If we don’t learn from our past, we may, sadly, repeat it.

Typically, winners write history. But not always.

MOSS HENRY

Santa Rosa

Masks for all, or for none

EDITOR: California is going back to a system in which only unvaccinated people are required to wear masks in certain situations. I thought this was a crazy idea when we did it last summer, and I haven’t changed my opinion. We all know that many vaccine resisters oppose masking. So why would we think the honor system would work? Unless a venue is willing to check documents on the way in and enforce mask-wearing during the event, it’s likely that many unvaccinated people would not mask.

We are in a very different situation than we were in June. We are dealing with a variant with a significant ability to evade vaccines. So, it’s quite possible that a person recently recovered from omicron has a higher level of immunity someone who was boosted four months ago.

Different indoor activities have different levels of transmission risk. Attending a large indoor event is different than shopping in a large indoor mall. But in deciding when to lift masking requirements, the key factor to consider is the level of community spread. Either everyone should be required to wear a mask, or nobody should.

MYRTLE ROCHIOLI

Healdsburg

GOP misinformation

EDITOR: Bobbi Reeser claims “misinformation” is a buzzword for the left (“The left’s ‘experts,’ ” Letters, Feb. 10). What? For context, I consider myself an Eisenhower Republican. Clearly there is information that flies from the media that is presented as facts, and sometimes these facts contradict each other, which means that there is misinformation out there. It is not a left or right concept but another of these things called facts.

Reading “iron fist” and “intimidation” or “retribution” to describe Democrats is laughable in the face of Donald Trump’s pervasion of the once-great GOP.

But my biggest disappointment was seeing scientists described as creatures of a political color. I studied at UC Berkeley and remember wandering the hallowed halls that Robert Oppenheimer once walked. The scientific community is a worldwide body of people who work to make sense out of the physical universe. There are debates and hypotheses and occasionally facts are discovered and ratified by this body.

If you look at the GOP’s experts (Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ pick for surgeon general, for instance), they are often shunned by this scientific community, which has no political affiliation other than truth. The GOP, unfortunately, is no longer interested in anything other than power. Think about it.

GERRY LAZZARESCHI

Healdsburg

Virus doublespeak

EDITOR: It’s no wonder people are confused or scared or both. On Feb. 10, Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase said this: “COVID-19 is still spreading twice as fast in our community today as it was during the peak of the delta surge last August.” Yet in the same edition, you report that she’s decided to life mask requirements (“County to limit mask rules”). Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged states not to lift mask requirements right now when 247,000 cases are occurring every day in the U.S. (“Fauci says ‘we’re on the road to … normality,’ ” Feb. 10). I have an underlying condition, and now I have to walk among the maskless again, fearing for my life should I become ill. Can we please have a coherent message, or at least one that makes sense from one day to the next?

JANET VOLKMAN

Sonoma

