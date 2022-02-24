Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Offering a safe refuge

EDITOR: Reflecting on the domestic violence study released by the Lancet gives rise to a response from the local source for support on this subject (“Study spotlights widespread domestic violence,” Feb. 18). Based on research from the World Health Organization’s global database, intimate partner violence affects the lives of millions of women, children and their families worldwide. Twenty-seven percent of women between the ages of 15 and 49 will experience physical or sexual violence from their partners. WHO’s spokesperson shared that the numbers are alarming and the need for solutions is “vital and urgent.”

Since 1975, YWCA Sonoma County has been the community’s answer to the call from local families affected by domestic violence. We operate the county’s only confidential safe house shelter, a refuge from harm for families fleeing violence in their homes.

The need for YWCA Sonoma County’s domestic violence services, advocacy and support is at an all-time high. We have seen the heightened need firsthand based on the increased acuity and complexity of calls made to our 24/7 crisis hotline (707-546-1234). The increase in the number of calls we receive daily is likewise an alarming reminder of how prevalent domestic violence is right here at home.

MADELEINE KEEGAN O’CONNELL

Chief executive officer, YWCA Sonoma County

A wasteful plan

EDITOR: The proposed downtown county offices project is a terrible idea. Just do the math: $55 million for 30 years is $1.65 billion or $100 per year for every man, woman and child living in the county. That’s $3,000 per person over 30 years. If we have that kind of money to spend, why are our roads in such bad shape and there is no answer for the homeless?

Building downtown wastes $20 million for the land when the county owns the land where the complex is now.

The proposal is for 779 parking spaces for the 1,680 to 2,400 employees who will work there. What about parking for the people who need to visit the offices? Parking at the current site is free and plentiful. The idea that people will use SMART is wishful thinking.

And what about traffic? Imagine an additional 2,000-plus cars a day on First, Third and B streets.

Finally, the idea that the current complex site could be developed for housing is ludicrous. Who will want to live within walking distance of the jail and criminal courts? All in all, it's a terrible and wasteful plan. Build the new complex on the current site.

JOHN NORTHEY

Santa Rosa

Why not nukes?

EDITOR: Scott Waterman says that guns are harmless unless used (“Guns are harmless,” Letters, Feb. 17). I ask: By that logic, anyone should be allowed to own tactical nuclear weapons, right? This is not an illogical question. Handguns, assault rifles and nuclear weapons are designed, manufactured, marketed and sold for the express and singular purpose of instantly, and violently, blowing human beings apart. Not other animals or targets, people.

We used to think life was sacred, and we wanted to stop people from killing each other. But the sad fact is, many of us have lost sight of why we have gun control laws.

The idea of everyone carrying guns is a dystopic nightmare, of course. But we are in strange and dangerous times. Our country has been systematically destabilized by a chorus of right-wing and Russian hacker lies. Many people don’t know what to think or who to believe, and they are vulnerable to propaganda.

If sensible people don’t put a stop to this, no one will. And anyone who says they can save us is a devil in disguise.

HUGH HELM

Santa Rosa

A case of sensationalism

EDITOR: The glaring headline “Health officer arrested in 2020" on Feb. 19 borders on sensationalism. The article reported that Sundari Mase pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving with alcohol, enrolled in a DUI class and is serving probation in which she must comply with a number of limitations. She apologized for her actions. She made a mistake and owned up to it.

The article makes much ado about Mase giving a COVID-19 Zoom briefing to the public 15 hours later without mentioning her arrest. She had no legal obligation to do so. The incident did not occur during work hours. The implication is that she was still impaired and deceptive.

The article rehashes past criticism of Mase implying that maybe that criticism was warranted based upon a seven-year-old prior DUI incident, which was expunged from her record, and the incident reported in the Feb. 19 edition.

Rick Green, as editor of The Press Democrat and the chief content officer of Sonoma Media Investments, promised the public “fair and fearless journalism of consequence.” How does this hatchet job on Mase, a committed, hardworking public servant, reflect that promise?

DONNA GAETANO

Santa Rosa

Trump’s many investigations

EDITOR: For literally years now we’ve been watching blatant criminal behavior by Donald Trump. “Under investigation for” has become almost his pronoun. Are his tax returns still being audited and unavailable? I’ve never seen this monumental degree of investigation that appears to lead to anything like indictment, prosecution and punishment. The principle that in our democracy no one is above the law is beyond laughable. When Trump is in handcuffs and then blathering through steel bars is when that principle will have any moral or legal veracity.

NATHANIEL ROBERTS

Petaluma

