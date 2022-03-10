Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Better pay for teachers

EDITOR: Any teachers who strike for higher salaries will have my support as an ex-teacher. In a March 2018 letter to the editor, I wrote about teacher salaries and how abysmal they were. Seems it hasn’t changed much since then.

The past two years have been difficult for teachers and students. Teaching and learning via Zoom couldn’t have been easy. It’s time for school districts to recognize that teachers are important employees and deserve salaries that allow them to live decently.

A single teacher who makes the salary given now would have a difficult time, considering the cost of housing, gas, food, etc. Teaching is not an easy job now due to many outside situations, or should I say dangers? It is beyond time that school districts give teachers what they deserve for doing a very important job.

LINDA ELLIOTT

Cloverdale

Putin’s cheerleaders

EDITOR: As a longtime Republican who abandoned ship in 2016 when the party nominated an unrepentant con man for president, I thought the party couldn’t go any lower than earlier this year when the Republican National Committee called the Jan. 6 insurrection “legitimate political discourse” and referred to the rioters as “patriots.” In the shadow of Donald Trump, though, there’s always a new low just around the corner.

Sure enough, as the Russian-made Ukraine crisis came to a boil, the usual suspects got busy pumping out more fantasies and doing their best to embarrass our country. Shortly before Russia’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, Trump praised Vladimir Putin and his tactics as “genius” and “savvy.” On the night of the invasion, it got even more surreal. On Fox News, Laura Ingraham interviewed Trump, and he said the invasion was due to Joe Biden’s “weakness” and the “rigged U.S. election.” Other talking heads like Sean Hannity blamed Biden.

The top award went to Tucker Carlson, who blamed Biden and went on to wonder out loud why “so many Americans hate Putin.” If he can’t figure that out while watching what this heartless KGB veteran is doing in real time, he has more issues than I thought.

DWIGHT DALEY

Santa Rosa

Changed minds

EDITOR: As of this writing, only Vladimir Putin hasn’t changed his mind regarding how the world works. Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson are scurrying away from their most recent attempts to undercut democracy, like rats deserting a burning children’s hospital. It seems that their most resolute and steadfast beliefs rest solely on the opinions of others. The world has seen real courage since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Fox News ducking responsibility for lies and spreading Russian propaganda is hopefully also at an end.

STEVE CARTER

Sebastopol

Legislating bias

EDITOR: Is anyone watching the Santa Rosa Charter Review Committee staff recommendations? What the bureaucrats want codified: vague euphemistic terms as the basis for all city actions — equity, diversity, fairness. Sounds OK up front, then read the tortured definitions and you see a culture of victimhood, entitlement, backdoor discrimination and racism.

It specifies targeted action by the city to force opportunity, equity and outcome. It goes on to recommend noncitizens be given the vote. We all want opportunity, but forcing “opportunity” and “equity outcomes” based on stereotypes of skin color and culture is prejudicial.

Opportunity and equity outcomes have more to do with initiative, work ethic and personal grit than any perceived cultural and ethnic slights. No government has any business forcing equity outcome for those who are incapable or unwilling to be productive members of society at the expense of the hardworking, risk-taking people who make this world work. Vote them all out.

REX MOORE

Santa Rosa

An avoidable tragedy

EDITOR: This sad event: child hurt, bus overturned, etc., could be avoided (“4 hurt in crash involving transit bus,” Saturday). Years ago, a local bar owner died on the streets of Santa Rosa; the cause, turning his wheels before the traffic allowed him to turn left. I taught my daughter to wait, because if your wheels are pre-turned, a rear-end accident will push you into oncoming traffic. If your wheels are not turned, a rear-end bump pushes you forward, not into a head-on death.

CARL COMBS

Rio Nido

A community treasure

EDITOR: It should not surprise anybody that Kent Porter was named the Photojournalist of the Year by the National Press Photographers Association. Over several decades, I have periodically been struck dumb with wonder at a photo in The Press Democrat with Porter’s name in the credit.

To see Sonoma County through his eyes is to be enthralled by the hidden wonder all around us. He sees things from perspectives most of us never imagine and seems to know just the right moment to be in a particular spot. And he seems to know every inch of Sonoma County.

In the same way that Gaye LeBaron is deeply admired, Kent Porter is truly a community treasure. The Press Democrat has some wonderful photographers, but Porter is really one of a kind.

ELDEN McFARLAND

Healdsburg

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.