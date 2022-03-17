Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A birth mandate?

EDITOR: If and when the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the right to abortion in the Mississippi case, it will dramatically cleave the country along state lines. There will be abortion clinics along the borders of

Republican-led states. A form of underground railroad will help women who resist forced birth and want to decide how many children to have.

I suspected that red state leaders would try to prevent women from traveling to seek abortions and, yes, this is happening in Missouri. A proposed law would prevent women leaving the state for abortion services by putting a bounty on helpers. These GOP leaders want to control female residents. How is this compatible with protests about vaccine freedom? No vaccine mandates but birth mandates?

CLAUDIA MAYFIELD

Santa Rosa

Addicted to oil

EDITOR: Sadly, I must admit that the democratic world has played the energy game so poorly that it appears likely that we can’t muster the will to shut down Russia’s ability to finance its aggression by sales of oil and gas. If this were another time, when individuals had the guts to conserve for the benefit of society, it might be possible. But we are so thoroughly addicted to our excesses of consumerism that it would probably be political suicide to enact rationing of energy until we can make a full transition away from fossil fuels. How many of us are even willing to put on a sweater instead of dialing up the heat?

If we can’t do it to save the majority of species on Earth, what are the odds that we can do it to merely stop a monster from fulfilling his dreams of global dominance? It’s ironic, and punny as well, that his potentially winning card was enabled by Donald Trump, through his resistance to clean energy. Machiavelli must be chuckling. C’mon, America, wake up and prove me and Vladimir Putin wrong.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Don’t count on rebates

EDITOR: Yet again a letter sang the praises of a carbon tax, which is basically, the government, state or federal, taxing the generators of carbon and then giving that tax to the public (“Carbon fee and dividend,” March 7). What a great deal for us — the public — more free money! The problem, as I see it, is the rather naive thinking that the government would actually give money back.

We are talking about potentially billions of dollars. Anyone who thinks that, once the government has this money in its hands, it won’t come up with a way to make sure that most of it stays in its hands is living in a dream world.

California’s tax surplus is a great example. Back in the mid-1980s we had a several billion dollar surplus, and then-Gov. George Deukmejian sent all of us a check. It was the law. This didn’t sit well with legislators so they promptly proposed, and voters approved, a modification so excuses could be used by the government to keep the money.

Today, we have a surplus of more than $20 billion, and have you seen a check in your mailbox? When it comes to money, don’t trust the government.

REX SCHIMMER

Fulton

A boondoggle

EDITOR: The push for the Sears/Sonoma County boondoggle is just that (“Leaders delay office decision,” March 2). The county owns the 80-plus acres free and clear at its present site. For new construction at that site, there would be little to no demolition. Normal downtown traffic would not be impacted. Dust control from demolition would be nonexistent, and deliveries of building materials could be more easily coordinated at the existing spot.

After the new buildings were completed, razing of the old buildings could begin. Then those parcels could possibly be sold to private developers to build apartments and/or condos. Voilà, county employees could rent or buy these units and walk to work. The county could buy a couple of electric shuttles to move people from the Coddingtown SMART station to the existing campus.

I don’t claim to know all the numbers involved, but it seems to me, a retired general contractor, that we would be leaving our children and grandchildren a lot less debt to deal with by reinventing the county site.

Supervisor Chris Coursey did a wonderful job as a councilman and as mayor, but he is wrong on this boondoggle.

JIM HICKEY

Santa Rosa

On the sidelines

EDITOR: In 1846, Henry David Thoreau was arrested for refusing to pay a poll tax that he related to the war with Mexico, an aggression he was opposed to. While in jail, he was visited by his friend Ralph Waldo Emerson. While there, Emerson asked him, “Why are you here?” To which Thoreau glibly responded, “Why are you not here?”

This is very likely apocryphal, but it can still serve as an instructional reflection on what’s happening in Ukraine. Media, both commercial and social, have made this conflict all too real. The inhumanity is numbing. Both Russia and Ukraine (and most likely the world) are changed for a generation.

So my question is, what is the use in having the wherewithal to neutralize this absurdity and simply say to Vladimir Putin, “Why are you there?” The real question is, “Why are we not there?”

JEFF ARGENTINE

Petaluma

