Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Governing by guesswork?

EDITOR: I read this in Staff Writer Emma Murphy’s article about the 45% reduction of taxes for the cannabis industry: “ ‘The difficulty is that we’re hearing some very real situations and numbers and they’re coming at us as anecdotes,’ (Supervisor James) Gore said about growers’ complaints and the county’s lack of data about what farmers are experiencing. Gore added: “And we don’t have any validation from our staff of what that is’ ” (“Tax paid by growers slashed,” March 17).

So, without validation, let’s reduce the tax more? Is that the way we want officials to spend our money? Based on no substantiated information?

Let’s decide to grow tomatoes in Antarctica because we think we can.

Is this acting in a fiduciary manner? Throw the staff under the bus? Information was presented to county staff and the supervisors contradicting the numbers shared by the industry. It seems that information was ignored, and Gore chose to promote his own view.

RACHEL ZIERDT

Sebastopol

Energy prices are global

EDITOR: Let’s examine Mick Menendez’s arguments (“High gas prices are Biden’s fault,” Close to Home,” March 16). In 2019, the U.S. became a net exporter of energy. Because of the energy market’s global nature, when Russian oil is removed the supply-and-demand balance tilts toward demand and prices rise for everyone (not just Americans). Menendez’s example of $2.53 a gallon occurred in early 2021 when the balance was tilted toward supply. Any excess energy we might produce goes into the global marketplace to sell. That is how energy trading works.

Second, the Keystone XL pipeline would have mostly benefited Canadian oil producers. TC Energy, the pipeline’s owner, conceived Keystone as an easier way to get tar-sand crude from Alberta onto the energy market by going through refineries in the U.S. instead of British Columbia. Keystone oil is not energy reserved exclusively for the U.S. It’s the global energy market again.

Finally, from an economic standpoint, electric vehicles are the future, and not all cost $60,000-plus. They are immune to gas prices and are almost maintenance free. Sadly, EVs have become a political hot potato, which is unfortunate because the economics favor going electric.

Energy prices are a function of global supply and demand and are heavily influenced by geopolitics — not the actions of a single president, no matter their political affiliation.

HEM BHANA

Santa Rosa

A needed addition

EDITOR: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is so needed on the U.S. Supreme Court. The court needs her experience, her credentials and her character. Jackson would bring a broad understanding to a multitude of issues that is lacking now on the court. Her lived experience as a Black woman is invaluable. The court needs the sanity and balance she can bring, without the histrionics that characterized one nominee. It is time for a more representative court instead of the skewed court is now.

LYNNETTE PETERS

Sonoma

A future for freight

EDITOR: A nearby newspaper recently published a column contending that SMART erred in taking on freight service. The main argument was that there aren’t sufficient freight customers available to support SMART’s acquisition. Unmentioned was the fact that there are several potential customers on the existing track that lost their connection when the railway was rebuilt for commuter rail. Among them are Meade Clark, BoDean, Dutra and Friedman’s.

The Press Democrat identified one of the reasons why there is limited freight business today: a track use fee. Adding these potential customers as revenue producers would have pushed NWP Co. to a revenue level that would have required paying track use fees to the North Coast Rail Authority or SMART (“North Coast Railroad Authority shuts down,” March 17).

The real story is that with a change management, there is an emerging new SMART that is reaching out to serve the public with enhanced passenger service and revitalizing freight service to comply with state climate objectives and to get heavily loaded trucks off of Highway 101.

RICHARD C. BRAND

Santa Rosa

Helping Ukraine

EDITOR: I have been standing at the corner of Washington Street and Petaluma Boulevard in Petaluma for the past four weekends. I wave a Ukrainian flag made by a neighbor and ask that people contribute to UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders, World Kitchen or the well-researched charity of their choice.

I sent a $190 check to Doctors Without Borders to cover contributions from people who wished to be anonymous as they pressed money upon me. Please go online or send a check to any of the above- named organizations aiding Ukraine. Thanks to all who have given and to the more than 200 people who promised me they would.

I will be at my post at that corner from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. each weekend through March, and probably April, with great hope that this nightmare of a war will end with the help of almost every country in the world. I will be 88 in May and daydream that I will be dancing around a Maypole celebration of relative peace.

CAROL HOORN

Petaluma

