Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Social Security limits

EDITOR: No matter what salary raise California teachers get, they are still behind the eight ball. They are not part of Social Security and are not allowed to receive full benefits of a deceased spouse. There are only 14 states like this. In the other states teachers receive their pension and Social Security, which means they receive a total close to the salary they had before retirement. Noncertified education workers, such as secretaries and custodians, are part of Social Security. Other states are part of Social Security. There is a bill in the House of Representatives that would resolve these problems. It’s time for The Press Democrat to publicize this issue and the solution.

TRUDY McMAHON

Santa Rosa

Oil prices are global

EDITOR: I’m so tired of conservatives blaming Joe Biden for inflation and oil costs. First, the canceled Keystone pipeline was a Canadian pipeline taking Canadian oil from Alberta, Canada, to Port Arthur, Texas, to be sold on the world market after being shipped out. The oil wasn’t an American commodity and wasn’t ours to price, but ours to clean up if it spilled along the pipeline route.

Biden did spend $1.9 trillion to stimulate American spending during the COVID pandemic and the American economy survived better than most other industrialized nations.

As for Biden curtailing oil drilling in America, reports clearly show that American oil suppliers weren’t eager to ramp up supply during the pandemic, nor did they want to invest more in drilling because they feared a price bust after COVID. Moreover, drilling new wells now will take over a year to produce oil priced by world consumption, not our misplaced financial dreams.

Lastly, fracking releases a toxic stew of air and water pollution causing leukemia, cardiac problems and birth defects, not to mention earthquakes and groundwater pollution.

Vladimir Putin is causing world chaos while American conservatives still embrace Donald Trump’s arrogant disregard for facts.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

No reason to apologize

EDITOR: I’m usually not the one to weigh in on matters such as the incident at the Oscars, but I am saddened to read Will Smith caved in to the Academy for exercising his right and his duty as a loyal husband to protect the honor of his wife. I say Chris Rock was out of line and he should be the one issuing apologies, not Smith. I’m no longer a fan of the uncaring and insensitive Rock, as if he would even care. Wake up people, and let’s recalibrate our moral compass now.

GARY COOPERSMITH

Windsor

A tireless advocate

EDITOR: Supervisor James Gore has been a tireless advocate for District 4 through fires, floods, community rebuilding efforts, a pandemic and rising living costs.

He’s opened dialogue with his constituents, leading by listening and then acting. He cultivated personal relationships with fire survivors through weekly block captain meetings that ran from November 2017 through the beginning of the pandemic. He created this concept and network to listen and implement real time help to survivors. During the pandemic, he expanded on that model and held regular meetings with pastors concerned about their parishioners.

His opponent, Andy Springer, attended most of those meetings. Springer vaguely claims that the supervisors aren’t offering residents and local experts a seat at the table (“Local businessman seeks to unseat supervisor,” March 7). Through personal experience, Springer ought to know this to be untrue about Gore.

Things are not perfect. Gore knows this and relentlessly attempts to implement positive change, saying, “The only thing perfect is imperfect, relentless progress.” Unlike Gore, Springer does not offer any solutions. As Teddy Roosevelt is often credited with saying, “Complaining about a problem without posing a solution is called whining.” We need a supervisor who will work with us and fight for our needs, not a complainer without ideas.

LISA FRAZEE

Windsor

Sources of inflation

EDITOR: Audrey J. Chapman, claiming to be among the wiser and smarter of us, lays blame for inflation at the feet of President Joe Biden (“Biden’s inflation,” Letters, Saturday). A simple review of the facts shows that the current inflation has been driven by supply chain disruptions and pent-up consumer demand for goods following the reopening of the economy in 2021.

There are two broad, general causes of inflation. First is demand-pull inflation, which occurs in a strong economy where incomes are increasing, people are being paid more, more people are at work, and they are demanding more goods and services. This decreases the total number of goods and services available.

The second, cost-push inflation, is caused by an increase in the cost of goods due to disruption on the supply end.

The Federal Reserve also plays a role by adjusting interest rates. There are other factors too numerous to go into that affect inflation.

Although many of us lean right or left politically, we have an obligation for the good of the country not to be confused about the facts. To claim it’s Biden’s inflation is misguided.

GENE COLOMBINI

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.