Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Democracy on the brink

EDITOR: I shook my head in disbelief when reading Lindsey Graham’s decision to oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination for the Supreme Court. He describes Democrats as “the radical left.” What could be more radical than what Republicans are doing?

They are taking us back half a century. Their new voting laws, based in prejudice and fear, will make it increasingly difficult for the poor and people of color to exercise their right to vote. They have taken away women’s freedom, regarding access to abortion. Books are removed from libraries and school curricula, with the excuse that students will feel bad about themselves and hate America if they learn the truth about our history of racial crimes. Sad that our history is being silenced. When it comes to LGBTQ rights, they show their lack of understanding and ignorance of gay and trans people by saying they fear teachers will convert students.

Freedoms are being erased before our very eyes as Republicans chip away at democratic institutions. We must stand up for what is true and just and fair for all people. Our democracy is teetering on the brink.

JOAN Mc AULIFFE

Santa Rosa

Help those in need

EDITOR: I am a lifelong liberal Democrat, but I agree with Becky Bonkowski (“Left out, again,” Letters, Friday). The wealthy do not need a tax refund for each registered vehicle. Neither do they need refunds from taxes. Those living on Social Security or disability do need the extra bucks, but they need it in a way that won’t raise their current tax liability.

I won’t change parties, but I hope the governor and California legislators can change these policies. True, it may cost more to separate the needy from the well-heeled rather than just sending out a universal refund, but it’s the right thing to do.

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

Leave California behind

EDITOR: I’ve come to the conclusion that Californians should have read the writing on the wall and move to a better location during the prolonged drought. The fact is, the state cannot support so many people. We moved to Hawaii a year-and-a-half ago. Yes, there is drought even here, but not throughout the entire state.

KAREN COOPER

Hilo, Hawaii

Perpetual war

EDITOR: It’s not surprising that Michael Burwen, a former designer of “shoulder-fired, ground and ship-launched anti-aircraft missiles” supports a military decision to resolve the crisis in Ukraine (“Arming Ukraine,” Letters, March 29). I’m sure many misguided citizens support the false belief that the divine answer to resolve every conflict America is involved in, either directly or indirectly, is more weapons of war.

The thought of diplomacy is anathema to them, as it is to the U.S. government. For those who haven’t noticed, the United States, since the end of World War II, has had a disastrous policy of endless war and conflict throughout the world. But I understand: it’s not easy maintaining global hegemony these days. And, besides, there’s no profit in peace, is there? So, bombs away, America. It’s what we do best.

As for Ukraine? Unfortunately, as long as the U.S. continues to meddle in its internal affairs as it did in 2014, and continues sending it billions of dollars’ worth of weapons of war to fight a proxy war with Russia, there will never be peace in the region.

STEVE BAKER

Santa Rosa

Voting for Calloway

EDITOR: As a former member of the school support staff bargaining unit, the Classified School Employees Association, I support Ron Calloway for Sonoma County school superintendent. I’ve worked in the Mark West Union School District under Calloway and believe that he has been skilled at combining educating our kids with good treatment of employees.

Working on a team that genuinely wants to work together toward the best for kids is important to me. I’ve experienced that working in the four schools he currently leads. He has positioned good people in key roles around the district and has great leaders at each site to add to that culture.

I encourage others to do some research into his leadership through the Tubbs fire (which directly affected Mark West schools) and the successful reopening of schools while following mandatory health guidelines during the pandemic.

Calloway’s ability to combine care for youth with experience providing education at many levels is needed. His experience navigating and leading through state mandates and natural disasters, as well as the practical aspects of running a successful school district, seems paramount to truly supporting local districts. Please join me in voting for Ron Calloway.

HOLLY SOBOLEWSKI

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.