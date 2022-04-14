Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A step forward

EDITOR: Kudos to the Santa Rosa Police Department for initiating the inRESPONSE mental health emergency response team. A social worker, a firefighter-paramedic and a homeless outreach specialist are responding to calls about mentally disturbed individuals, rather than sending police officers. This is a fabulous development that has been a long time coming.

I worked in the human services field for many years and had a lot of interaction with Santa Rosa police officers. Although a number of officers were as skilled in de-escalation as any social worker, some were less so. Some mentally ill people become defensive and frightened when speaking with police, making them more likely to do something that could be perceived as threatening. Having a skilled social worker respond decreases the likelihood that they might be seriously hurt rather than helped.

While there remain many unresolved issues in the relationship between community and law enforcement, I think it is important to acknowledge this positive step that potentially affects many of our families and neighbors. Well done.

ELDEN McFARLAND

Healdsburg

A world market for oil

EDITOR: Robert D. Shoptaw has it wrong again (“Drill, frack and pipe oil,” Letters, Saturday). This is simple. The Keystone XL pipeline was proposed to expand capacity of an existing pipeline that ships Canadian oil to refineries in Illinois and Texas. This oil is sold on the world market at the going rate. It has no bearing on the price of gas at the pump. There is some product added from American sources along the way. The U.S. produces 9.5 million barrels of oil a day, of which it exports 500,000 per day. The Keystone expansion would have delivered 700,000 gallons per day to refineries. This oil is not owned by the U.S., it is owned by giant corporations to be sold for profit. Surely Shoptaw isn’t suggesting nationalizing this oil so the government can set the price per barrel.

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

Enter the war

EDITOR: We (and NATO) should go into Ukraine with all we’ve got. Vladimir Putin has bluffed and gotten away with it. We should be ashamed. Why do we have nukes if they are serving no useful purpose? There is no way Putin is going to launch a nuke at us or anywhere else. Why? Because he knows it means immediate annihilation. Help the people of Ukraine, now.

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

Windsor’s budget risk

EDITOR: Anaheim has a $6,200-per-person deficit even with Disneyland and Anaheim’s retail base. Sonoma County’s “family friendly” Windsor may soon follow. Windsor has few tourist venues. Unless Windsor welcomes more revenue-producing hotels (12% occupancy taxes), it will follow Anaheim.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push for much-needed affordable housing in California compounds a new city-to-suburb migration. A nonpartisan Public Policy Institute report says the state’s population grew by more than three times the number of housing units. “California will need at least 3.5 million new homes by 2025 to meet this demand,” it said.

Windsor officials declined a $12 million offer from the Lytton Pomo tribe to run sewer and water extensions to the tribe’s adjacent reservation. The town countered with a much higher request, and the tribe opted to build its own water and sewer system.

Simply put, Windsor has had a lot of poor planning and bad management. The results will be felt for years by unbridled infrastructure and school costs. Windsor must welcome tourist tax revenue by creating a walkable downtown for visitors and residents alike with a desirable tourist-friendly hotel vibe.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

Putin’s big lie

EDITOR: Just how gullible are the Russian people, one may wonder. Vladimir Putin tells them that Ukraine, which has been democratic since 1991, is being run by Nazis who are planning a campaign to rid the country of the pro-Russian populace in eastern Ukraine. A Nazi government headed by a Jew that must be replaced. That’s his reasoning anyway.

Consider this analogy. The U.S. president tells us that Canada, a neighbor with whom we share a historical and democratic past, has suddenly been taken over by a Nazi faction led by Justin Trudeau, who’s intent on exterminating the country’s Indigenous people. The U.S. president decides to invade Canada. Our missiles destroy Montreal, Quebec and Vancouver. Millions of Canadians are displaced, pouring into — where exactly? The territories to the north? Greenland?

Isn’t Putin’s “big lie” just as ridiculous? Is the reason he gives for invading Ukraine so convincing that 125 million Russians believe that little Ukraine with its “citizen army” poses a serious threat to mighty Russia? Once, the people of Germany believed a big lie that left Europe in ruins. A few months back, 60% of Republicans believed another big lie based on misinformation. I guess it can happen anywhere.

MICHAEL O’LOONEY

Santa Rosa

