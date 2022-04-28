Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Judging unions

EDITOR: I am sincerely curious: Why, in the media narrative and many public minds, are police unions good while teachers unions are bad?

ANNE EXTON

Santa Rosa

Barriers to service

EDITOR: My husband, Willy Linares, recently announced his resignation from Rohnert Park’s City Council (“Rohnert Park vice mayor to resign from city post,” April 20). I am proud of the countless hours he put into his role to ensure that he was voting in the best interest of all Rohnert Park residents.

The decision to resign was difficult. We had many discussions about what would be best for our family. Similar discussions were had after our home was targeted in July, but we decided we would not succumb to fear-based tactics. We remain dedicated to diversifying City Council representation.

Even as a two-income household with flexible work schedules, it is too much to juggle being a parent and City Council duties. This trend of younger elected officials choosing to leave their positions should not be ignored. I implore cities to implement structural changes to make it financially feasible to retain a younger and more diverse pool of elected officials.

If Willy chooses to return to city politics in the future, I would support him. Meanwhile, I will advocate for cities to minimize systemic barriers to more diverse and inclusive representation on city councils.

MONICA LINARES

Rohnert Park

Voting for another mom

EDITOR: Thank you for recommending Amie Carter for Sonoma County superintendent of schools. As a parent of two children in Rincon Valley schools, I want to add another important attribute that Carter brings: she is a mom.

Every school district relies heavily on the support and involvement of parents, especially moms. Their energy and power with kids in our schools cannot be denied. Carter is a mother of five children and understands that mom energy and angst at a personal level.

As we recover from COVID, extend instructional programs into universal transitional kindergarten, struggle with the mental health needs of our children and delivering on the promise of equity in schools, we have the opportunity to elect a leader who is not only extremely qualified but has the heart and soul of a mom.

The vast majority of teachers are women, many of whom are also mothers. Carter has been in the same position and understands what it takes to juggle caring for children at home and in the classroom — with a deep commitment to both jobs.

It is the great fortune of Sonoma County residents to have the opportunity to vote for Amie Carter.

ROSA PEREZ

Santa Rosa

Communal climate action

EDITOR: I’m increasingly alarmed at the health, economic and unequal social consequences of climate change. Each climate-related event becomes increasingly more costly, and critics often say that proposed changes are expensive. However, inaction is going to be the most consequential. Continued wildfires, extreme heat and ozone air pollution, among other things, increase health-related costs, illness, hospitalizations and deaths. Additionally, from a social perspective, those who contribute the least to climate change are suffering the most, which worsens unjust health disparities.

The conversation of environmental activism continues, but we need more action from us all. Discussions at the governmental level often feel discouraging, but even minor actions each day matter. It’s a process that requires a conscious, consistent effort. Compost. Carpool. Recycle. Join local coalitions, write to our leaders and be a part of the conversation.

MELISSA SABLIK

Petaluma

Coscarelli’s experience

EDITOR: If you are going to support candidates for superintendent of schools, it would be fair to include all the facts for each candidate. Brad Coscarelli is more than an industrial arts teacher, having served Santa Rosa city schools for more than 15 years. He taught at Slater Middle School, was vice principal and principal at Santa Rosa High, the county’s largest high school and probably the most diverse. Coscarelli had the respect, love and attention of students and staff. He worked hard to get it.

As principal, he made sure the homeless student population (which is large) was considered in all aspects of student life, that they were safe and that their homelessness never made them a target. He attended sporting events, plays, art shows, debate tournaments, usually bringing his family along. His day didn’t end at 4 p.m. just because the bell rang.

Your concern over his “close ties” with the teachers union is speculation and unfair. He always has been committed to serving Santa Rosa City Schools in every way. He understands and has worked with disastrous budget cuts knowing many would be unhappy. He looks for solutions, he’s a fighter for the greater good of public schools and students.

SUSAN BURCH

Santa Rosa

