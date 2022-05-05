Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Rescind border policy

EDITOR: The Department of Homeland Security needs to immediately cease enforcing Title 42, which blocks migrants at the border from seeking asylum. Title 42 does not stop the spread of COVID-19. Medical experts across the country, even within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have rebutted this policy, saying it has no impact on controlling the spread of COVID-19. In addition, this policy forces the CDC and the Department of Homeland Security to keep border expulsions in place and contradicts the CDC’s scientific analysis, which found that the expulsion policy is not necessary to protect public health. Also, Title 42 is racist and discriminatory on its face. Its implementation needs to cease immediately.

REV. ALLAN B. JONES

Santa Rosa

A weak justification

EDITOR: In response to the Republican argument, specifically Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, that Ukraine used to be part of the Soviet Union and therefore Vladimir Putin’s invasion is justified: the United States used to be part of the British Empire. Does that give London the right to deploy its navy up the Hudson River? If the Republicans win power in the 2022 midterms, they will never give it up. So far, we have only to vote for democracy to avoid having to fight for it later.

GALE R. KISSIN

Sebastopol

Ducking their duty

EDITOR: Residents of Rohnert Park deserve to be assured that the use of any military equipment in the city — likely used against residents of that city — is specifically authorized by the City Council. The people will not get what they deserve.

Rohnert Park City Council members unanimously shirked their obligation under Assembly Bill 481 to approve policies for all military equipment that may be used in the city of Rohnert Park. Instead, they approved language that says “military equipment used by other jurisdictions that are providing mutual aid to this jurisdiction shall comply with their respective military equipment use policies in rendering mutual aid.”

They also provided no limitations on the use of the approved military equipment.

Shame on all of them.

JIM DUFFY

Rohnert Park

Unborn child’s choice

EDITOR: A woman’s right to control her own body seems unquestionable, but what about her unborn child? Personhood is, to some extent, a matter of definition, but from a biological viewpoint, there is only one discernible point where a person is not, and then is. Before conception there is no person. After conception there is a person, or all the genetic potential for a distinctly unique person.

All the other definitions depend on changes that occur over time. We cannot tell when an embryonic circulatory system suddenly has a heart, or an embryonic nervous system suddenly feels pain. Viability has moved from 28 weeks to 22 in my lifetime. The single most important factor in viability of a premature infant is the quality of medical care it receives.

A woman has an absolute right to control whether she becomes pregnant. Space limitations don’t allow for discussion of rape. However, should she conceive through accident, or misjudgment, common decency requires that we, who are also fallible, help her. Pro-abortion extremists don’t seem to want it known, but the pro-life community will pay for the diapers or adopt the newborn, or anything in between.

JEAN GRANT

Santa Rosa

Solar at risk

EDITOR: We watch daily in fear and despair as Russia destroys a sovereign nation and wonder if we might find ourselves in another world war. It is tragic. Unfortunately, we are already in a world war, a war with a rapidly changing climate that threatens to destroy life, leaving environmental rubble for our children and grandchildren. We have weapons to fight this war, but vested interests stand in our way.

Rooftop solar is a significant weapon for fighting climate change but AB 2143, now before the state Assembly, threatens to undermine its success through a series of unnecessary requirements and labor hikes.

AB 2143 would raise the cost of rooftop installations at a time when the greatest growth in this industry comes from lower-income communities and affordable housing projects. And with increased costs, demand will decline as people stick with systems powered by fossil fuels. That could put hundreds of small solar companies out of business, and as any economist will tell you, small businesses are the heart of a community’s economic stability.

Please contact your Assembly member and demand a “no” vote on this deplorable bill. Don’t let vested interests destroy an incredibly successful weapon.

JANE BENDER

Santa Rosa

