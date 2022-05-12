Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Headed backward

EDITOR: I am saddened that the U.S. Supreme Court has become such a partisan pawn in our country’s increasingly conservative game. Why is that a handful of conservative-minded officials get to change the course of every woman’s life in such a backward way?

If the U.S. Supreme Court hands a woman’s right to choose back to the states, then the citizens of every state should have the right to vote on the topic. I keep hearing that the majority of Americans believe in a woman’s right to choose, so it would make sense that our voices should be heard through a voting process.

No one person or small group of powerful people should determine the course of every woman’s rights. Our country is heading backward to a censured time that is best left in the past.

CARRIE BALESTRIERI

Santa Rosa

SR’s ‘boring’ downtown

EDITOR: Residents of Santa Rosa, why aren’t we actively trying to grow, develop and revitalize downtown? We see smaller cities — Petaluma, Healdsburg, Napa — doing these things, and yet we don’t seem capable.

Those cities are adding shops, restaurants, entertainment, etc., and people seem to spend time in their downtowns. But, if anything, Santa Rosa’s downtown has grown more boring over the years.

There’s pretty much nothing to do other than eat at one of the few restaurants or go to the mall. The homeless problem is out of control, trash is everywhere, and of the thousands of homes the city had planned to add downtown, 350 have been built. There are a few housing projects being worked on currently, but it’s not enough.

We should put more effort into hosting events, building significantly more housing and adding and supporting local businesses. I want to be proud of my city, but frankly I’d rather spend my time along the riverfront in Petaluma or vibrant and growing downtown Healdsburg. I hope all Santa Rosa residents begin to realize how much potential our downtown square has.

OWEN CARROLL

Santa Rosa

State surplus and schools

EDITOR: Your story on May 1: Sonoma State University facing a big budget crunch. Excuse me, California is running a $68 billion surplus. Hey, I have an idea. How about properly funding the university system. There is no surplus money until schools at all levels are fully funded.

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

A standout leader

EDITOR: Ron Calloway distinguishes himself among three quality candidates as the Sonoma County leader we need next as county superintendent. He has dedicated his entire career to the students of Sonoma County. He deeply understands the needs of Sonoma County districts professionally and personally having worked as a teacher, principal, assistant human resources director and superintendent. He is a parent of two recent Sonoma County graduates, and he is married to a teacher.

Calloway understands the needs of districts of varying sizes as he has worked in the County’s largest district (Santa Rosa City Schools), in a medium-sized district (Rincon Valley) and in a smaller district (Mark West). He is the only candidate who has been a district superintendent, which gives him practical experience in the areas the county superintendent is required to oversee and/or support in school districts (budgets, strategic planning, school improvement). He is a visionary leader, mentor to other superintendents and is highly respected.

Ron Calloway is uniquely prepared to hit the ground running and will bring to the county Office of Education his compassionate leadership that puts students first. He has my vote and full endorsement.

SUE FIELD

Santa Rosa

Teachers are essential

EDITOR: Yes, teachers are essential workers (“Problem with teachers,” Letters, May 6). That’s why we devoted hours beyond our contract to teach and support students online during COVID closures, though we weren’t trained to do so. Teaching online was necessary to save the lives of students, their families and, yes, teachers.

Classrooms of 30-plus students are breeding grounds for a contagious virus like COVID. Two years later, students and staff are still getting sick. A shortage of substitutes means students suffer, as does the rest of the staff, which scrambles to cover classes for colleagues. The ripple effects impact the entire campus.

Had we been in person in 2020-2021, I shudder to think how many more we would have lost to COVID. To say that “instead of showing up to work” teachers decided to “hold out for their own safety” is a slap in the face of every school staff member who has worked to a point of exhaustion and despair these past two years.

LAURA BRADLEY

Petaluma

