Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Anonymous candidates

EDITOR: Can you imagine trying to hire a well-compensated professional who can’t be bothered to submit a résumé? Fewer than half the candidates for governor and U.S. senator bothered to submit even a brief statement for the ballot pamphlet. The statistics are depressingly similar for most of the other offices on the June 7 ballot. If it’s too much trouble for a candidate to submit a serious, informative statement (including relevant work experience and education), their names shouldn’t appear on the ballot. It’s a waste of money, paper and voters’ time to have to parse through numerous candidates without any meaningful information. Only in government would something so obviously absurd be tolerated.

NANCY HAIR

Sebastopol

Voting for a new direction

EDITOR: I think Carl Tennenbaum is the right candidate for sheriff. I will not be voting for Eddie Engram, the current assistant sheriff, nor for Dave Edmonds, who retired from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 as the senior captain, after 28 years in the agency.

I’m concerned that we’ll just have more of what we’ve had in the past: deaths in our jail; millions of taxpayer dollars in settlements to victims of unnecessary force and violence perpetrated by deputies; deputies who unleash canines and then cannot control them; the shooting of a 13-year-old boy by a deputy who is then reinstated and promoted; a department that thumbs its nose at public health orders during a pandemic and picks fights with elected officials; and continued opposition to any kind of transparent oversight of the Sheriff’s Office.

I’m concerned that embedded insiders will simply seek to ensure the status quo, which I’ve heard is Latin for the mess we’re in. I’ll be voting for Carl Tennenbaum for sheriff.

DAVID EBRIGHT

Santa Rosa

Taxing fire settlements

EDITOR: There is a bill before Congress that affects everyone who lives in the West (and beyond). H.R. 7305 would establish a tax deduction for attorneys fees awarded with respect to certain wildfire damages and exclude settlement money from gross income.

If you are a victim of a utility-caused wildfire, you may end up in a lawsuit for restitution of your losses, as we are. We have learned that vast portions of our claim are taxable. For instance, if you receive $100,000 for lawyer fees, you give $100,000 to your lawyer and 28% of that amount to the Internal Revenue Service — out of your pocket. Emotional distress (aka pain and suffering) is also taxed at 28%. These recovery funds are not windfalls and shouldn’t be taxed.

This legislation would be precedent-setting. This bill would protect future fire victims from unreasonable taxation. It’s easy to submit comments on H.R. 7305 here. It would also help if you contacted your representative in Washington. Taxing funds for recovery from pain and suffering only adds pain and suffering to fire victims.

RICHARD LANE

Santa Rosa

Women’s rights at risk

EDITOR: The Taliban has just decreed that women in Afghanistan may only show their eyes in public; everything else must be covered. Meanwhile, the American Taliban — the radical Republican religious right — has begun to take away the right to have an abortion.

What’s next? Contraception outlawed? The legality of a tubal ligation questioned? And if you happen to have a miscarriage or a stillbirth, be ready for the religious police to investigate — and maybe charge you with homicide.

These changes could not happen through democratic legislative means as by a 2-to-1 majority we don’t want this. So, instead, five unelected ideologues are legislating from the bench — one in a stolen seat, two others rushed through.

The only recourse: get involved and vote.

CLAUDIA MAYFIELD

Santa Rosa

An experienced leader

EDITOR: Amie Carter supports a sound education policy. She is intelligent, highly motivated and has a depth of experience in public education. She has a reputation for building relationships and finding solutions that meet the needs of teachers and families.

When I was president of the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association, I enjoyed working with Carter and experienced her dedication, ability to collaborate and determination to reach consensus.

Teachers should be assured that Carter will have their back. She understands that the education funding formula needs to change, and she can make tremendous strides in improving the education system for Sonoma County children.

Join me and vote for Amie Carter for Sonoma County superintendent. Our community deserves a caring, experienced leader on whom we can rely.

DEBBIE A. ZIESE

Rohnert Park

