Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

At war with ourselves

EDITOR: This is not a foreign war. The terrorists are us. Yes, the horrors of war rip apart peoples and lands elsewhere. Yes, nations destroy nations, but we are at war within ourselves. Our enemies don’t wear uniforms, our enemies don’t speak a different language, our enemies live next door.

The most hideous act of war, the most efficient tool of terror is the killing of children. America is No. 1. A great evil has infected our land, a plague of hatred is sickening our people. Preachers of hatred proliferate on mass media pulpits. Silent profiteers smirk with glee at each mass killing. Gun manufacturers market more efficient weapons to an increasingly terrorized population in the name of capitalism, in the name of an arcane amendment in a dated document. The Constitution is more sacred then our children’s lives.

Guns do not make us safe.

ROLAND WIEBE

Trinidad

Matching pay and duties

EDITOR: I read with interest Sunday’s discussion of considering a pay increase for Santa Rosa City Council members (“How much to pay council members?”). After applying for the recently open District 3 seat, I became aware of the enormous expectations and time demands of a council member in our current structure and culture. By my estimate, to be an effective council member would require a commitment of upward of 30 hours a week. This is a model that calls for a City Council of professional political wonks rather than engaged citizen volunteers who have jobs and families. Before any decisions are made about council pay there should be a vigorous rethinking of how our City Council functions and the type of individuals we want to encourage to participate.

JAMES C. DeVORE

Santa Rosa

Biden’s failure

EDITOR: Baby formula, who would have thought? It’s been many years since I have purchased it, but I can sympathize with parents who are panicked. A small sample size, but it nonetheless illustrates the contrast between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The fear of failing the American people is something that drove Trump. It is what he would call winning.

Operation Warp Speed is another example. Does anyone believe that Biden could pull that off? More likely, he would be blaming others, and we would still be waiting for a vaccine. How about the border? Trump worked tirelessly to secure the mess left by Barack Obama, only to have Biden create more chaos than ever. Just ask any border agent.

Now Biden has emerged from his nap to proclaim that something called “ultra MAGA” is the most extreme group in U.S. history. He actually said that. American greatness is an anathema to Biden and his controllers. And yet there they are insulting our intelligence every chance they get. Pathetic and pitiful. Shame on them.

T.K. McDONALD

Santa Rosa

A leader with breadth

EDITOR: All the candidates for county school superintendent have had exemplary careers devoted to education. They have rightly earned the support of their fans. Can they all manage the diversity and bureaucracy of the job?

The county superintendent’s office is a linchpin for promoting all forms of education. From vocational to collegebound to mentally and physically challenged and more, the job is complex. Yet, lacking any direct authority over the dozens of county schools, the position requires a leader who can navigate many systems, large and small, as well as earn the support of many personalities, from principals to labor leaders to parents and advocates. It requires a rare breadth of experience.

Brad Coscarelli has been on the front lines and in the board rooms. He’s seen every situation. He knows the system. Among other things, he led the largest, most diverse high school in the county’s largest district and now leads a top elementary school. The common theme of his career is putting student success first, for all students.

If that is the sort of leader you are looking for, vote for Brad Coscarelli for county schools superintendent.

BOB MERZ

Santa Rosa

Three questions

EDITOR: I would like to make a proposal to all readers. Would you be willing to contact your political representatives and ask them three questions? If so, they are:

— Are you willing to vote against your party on revised gun laws?

— Are you willing to vote against anyone having military-type weapons?

— Are you willing to meet with parents who lost a child to shootings?

Don’t start your answers with, “It’s not that simple.”

Don’t think about your career. Think about sanity.

Let’s do something.

JACK EITELGEORGE

Santa Rosa

