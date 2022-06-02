Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

School safety measures

EDITOR: As a new Santa Rosa City Schools elementary principal in 1999, when the nation was still reeling from the shooting at Columbine High, I participated in meetings between the Santa Rosa Police Department and district and school administrators who worked together to enact safety measures.

SRPD received maps of each campus (at Columbine, the police did not know where the library was) and keys to lockboxes mounted at each school to give them access to master keys (at Robb Elementary, the police waited for the janitor to bring them a key). The police could identify the responsible adults (a significant problem at Columbine) because we began wearing highly visible safety vests.

While I know Santa Rosa City Schools has added other safety measures over the years, I wonder if maps are still being sent to SRPD, I wonder if SRPD can easily access those maps, and if they know where the keys to the key boxes are, or if they and the current school staff even know they exist. It's time to check these safety measures because, yes, it could happen here.

WINNIE HOGOBOOM

Santa Rosa

Political, not pastoral

EDITOR: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone claims that his decision to deny Communion to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is “purely pastoral, not political” (“Catholic official cut off Pelosi,” May 21). Really?

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops hosts an “Action Center” online. The center advocated a bombardment of calls to politicians to stop Sen. Chuck Shumer’s bill to codify abortion rights.

Pope Francis has asserted some bishops’ denial of Communion to politicians who support abortion rights “is not pastoral” and enters “the political sphere.” Cordileone’s approach is about as far removed from pastoral as you can get.

Cordileone recounts increasingly hysterical attempts to browbeat Pelosi into submission. His tone is one of dripping paternalistic, mansplaining to a woman who is third in line for the presidency.

Two other May 21 articles (“Religion’s nuanced role in debate” and “Lives forever shaped by choices”) reflect the realities of what women face in assessing their choices. These articles are in stark contrast to the archbishop’s diatribe.

Pelosi says it best: “They say to me, ‘Nancy Pelosi thinks she knows more about having babies than the pope.’ Yes I do. Are you stupid?”

DONNA GAETANO

Santa Rosa

Jumping the gun

EDITOR: I wonder where our esteemed state senators were when other fracases were brewing at Sonoma State University. Their call for President Judy Sakaki to step down seems premature. We haven’t heard from all the faculty, nor from all the students. I suspect many SSU students just want to get on with their graduation requirements. And the budget issues are hitting other campuses, too. So where to turn?

JEAN SCHULZ

Santa Rosa

More than a tragedy

EDITOR: I represented the family of Miguel Sanchez after he was killed in a 2010 hit-and-run incident involving a minor who fled the scene to go to basketball practice at Cloverdale High School. Sanchez’s family lives in Sonoma County. After the incident, charges were filed against the minor and quickly resolved, even before Sanchez died and without any notice to the family, in violation of Marsy’s Law. That matter was more than a “tragic situation” as described by judicial candidate Joseph Passalacqua (“2 attorneys vying for judgeship,” May 21). The California attorney general reviewed the matter and removed the Sonoma County district attorney from managing the case. The attorney general deputized the Marin County district attorney to finish the case to avoid conflicts of interest. So the “controversy” was hardly overblown, and if Passalacqua still doesn’t understand the actual or perceived conflict of interest that existed, he should not be running to serve as a judge.

MELINDA GUZMAN

Sacramento

Rabbit is best qualified

EDITOR: I’m writing in support of David Rabbitt for supervisor. He has a wealth of experience across a diverse set of issues that are of significant concern to District 2 residents. He knows the variety of people and places in District 2 — cities, smaller towns and rural areas — all facing concerns with water quality and use, transportation, housing affordability, road safety and fire safety, among others.

Challenger Blake Hooper seems sincere in his interest in being politically active, yet I do not believe that his experience and knowledge come anywhere close to those of Rabbitt. He needs to develop his actual experience rather than simply running on proposals, which are always easier to think up than implement.

David Rabbitt is the best qualified for District 2 supervisor.

AMY LYMAN

Cotati

