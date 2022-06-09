Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Big oil profiteering

EDITOR: We’ve all felt the sting of high gas prices, at least those of us driving gasoline-powered cars. But the claim that crude oil prices are to blame is such a transparent lie that my blood boils when I see it in print (“North Bay fuel less than $6 per gallon nearly obsolete,” Saturday).

Oil prices are hovering around $120 per barrel, which is indeed high and roughly double what the price was at the end of December. Gas prices were around $3.10 a gallon back then, too, and they have likewise doubled. What hasn’t doubled are oil company profits. They have tripled since a year ago, netting the top five companies more than $35 billion beyond their operating costs.

Yes, the war in Ukraine and the sanctions on Russian oil play a part, but so long as oil companies are raking it in like they never have before, we should know where to put the blame for high prices: those companies’ freedom to gouge the consumer.

PAUL JOLLY

Santa Rosa

Treating victims

EDITOR: As a trauma surgeon for 30 years, seven in the military, I have operated on dozens of gunshot victims. Most survived — because they made it to the hospital. Victims of AR-15 shootings don’t make it to the hospital. The AR-15 is so deadly because the ammunition is high velocity. Not because it is semi-automatic; the majority of guns are semi-automatic, which refers to a mechanism moving the next bullet into the chamber.

Mass shootings are enabled by ammunition magazines holding huge numbers of bullets.

Banning guns is impossible. Banning semi-automatics is the same. The law simply should ban high-velocity military weapons, such as AR-15s and others in that class. Also, ammunition magazines holding more than 10 bullets and certain types of ammo should be banned.

The other thing I know about death by gun is that mental health is the cause in the vast majority of cases. Does anyone have any suggestions in that regard?

DR. ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

A choice for voters

EDITOR: How difficult it must be to vote to protect the rights of embryos and fetuses but not to protect the lives of young schoolchildren. Millions of American voters, mostly Republicans, have to choose what’s more important — protecting an embryo or fetus or saving the lives of young children who are being murdered with assault rifles. Because candidates who vote to protect embryos are most likely the same candidates who fail to protect elementary school children.

The Second Amendment was enacted when gun owners had muskets. No one needs an assault rifle to hunt deer or protect their household. Need a gun? OK, just be 21, with no felony convictions, pass a simple background check, get a license and wait three days for a gun that isn’t a military-grade assault weapon.

Gun control laws do prevent mass shootings. Australia lost 35 people to a mass shooting in 1996, then enacted much stricter gun laws and has had three mass shootings in 26 years.

Let’s protect elementary schoolchildren over embryos by voting out candidates whose campaigns are fueled by gun money and who refuse to support lifesaving gun legislation. That’s the way to be truly pro-life.

SHAYNA BILLINGS

Santa Rosa

America held hostage

EDITOR: Regarding the latest massacre of schoolchildren and teachers, there’s little to say that hasn’t been said over and over again. But it’s clear that minority rule in our country has taken us to levels of dysfunction that pose grave threats to the health and safety of the majority of citizens.

None of the old philosophical debates regarding taxation, regulation, the size and scope of government, etc. are relevant in today’s political landscape. Instead, a vote for a Republican condones gun violence against children, supports cruel and regressive misogyny and legitimizes the inflammatory rhetoric of the radical right, which has led to appalling increases in violence against nonwhite people. Support for the current GOP signals tacit approval for the theocracy that is gradually and inexorably replacing democratic governance in the U.S.

As Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr pointed out in his impassioned address before a recent game, there are 50 U.S. senators holding us hostage when it comes to sensible gun control, and they do so in direct opposition to what the overwhelming majority of the American public wants them to do.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

For zero-carbon transit

EDITOR: I am writing this letter in support of investing in safe, affordable, reliable, zero-carbon, equitable public transportation. Adaptation is a must. Which is why it is imperative that the county supervisors take action now and allocate general fund dollars for public transit. As a student, a mother and a citizen, I implore the supervisors to support ethical transit initiatives for the climate and for equitability. Allocation of at least $5 million in general fund money immediately for equitable public transportation supports a collective commitment to engage in practical action and application to address the challenges we are facing with climate change.

ORLEANA PLYTAS

Petaluma

