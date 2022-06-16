Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Spending state’s surplus

EDITOR: I find it fascinating that California is staring at a huge budget surplus. It’s not the amount of money that astounds me, it’s that the money is considered “left over.” To consider it surplus is mind-bending.

The state’s successful taxation of obscene high income needs to be devoted to infrastructure — roads, bridges, water, sewer, children and mental health. The low bar set for the state budget needs to include a pipeline to distribute funds above and beyond what the government deems minimally adequate.

This pipeline should be untouchable by politicians. It should be structural, set up in a way similar to pension systems. Rather than “defined contributions” driven by political agendas and big money, this infrastructure fund would focus on actualizing “defined benefits.”

There would be huge impediments, of course — mostly from established financial interests. So what? I would suggest that only persons under 30 years old be allowed to set up the system. I grew up in an era when it was suggested, only somewhat tongue in cheek, that no one over 30 could be trusted. Having just turned 70, my tongue is no longer in my cheek.

Let the generation that will live the future craft it.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Santa Rosa

Teachers should strike

EDITOR: As our country mourns the white supremist slaughter in Buffalo and the death of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, we say this must stop. I believe the only solution is to vote out every Republican, so change can occur. This is unlikely since voter suppression has been their main sell for years.

The next possible solution is for teachers nationwide to not reopen schools in September until weapons of war are banned and removed from our streets. The teachers would be protecting children and themselves from slaughter.

Teachers have much more power than they realize. Even Republicans want their children educated. Maybe some billionaires would put up some significant money for salaries for teachers until Congress acts. It would not take long. General strikes have had impact in our country and worldwide throughout history. We need action now more than ever.

TOM VARNEY

Willits

Sakaki’s achievements

EDITOR: It’s nice to see The Press Democrat’s acknowledgment, however deeply buried, of some of Judy Sakaki’s numerous accomplishments over her six years of steadfast leadership during a period when both she and the Sonoma State campus were faced with a succession of disasters worthy of inclusion in the Book of Job (“Leader’s legacy marked by wildfire, pandemic, scandal,” June 7).

Having created and pedaled a full-blown scandal from unproven allegations against her and overblown accusations against her spouse, the paper succeeded in ending the career of a dedicated and caring professional.

Readers who persevered through yet another scandal-pedaling rendition of uncompelling details and innuendo finally learned (among other accomplishments) of Sakaki’s budget-saving separation of the Green Music Center, her outreach to the community and network of community colleges and establishment of a transfer student program that has led to the system’s highest level of on-time graduation of these students.

While small comfort to the target of this unjustified barrage and to those of us who respect her and appreciate her contributions, the June 7 article is right up there with the team that trips, elbows and gut punches throughout the game and then stands tall in victory to shake hands with their worthy adversaries.

WENDY ROBERTS

Santa Rosa

Biden’s interview

EDITOR: It is patently obvious why, after almost four months since President Joe Biden’s last network TV interview, he appeared on a meagerly watched late night comedian’s show. As president, Biden is a joke. A very, very bad joke.

DUANE C. KITCHENS

Santa Rosa

Prices and speculation

EDITOR: While gas prices are setting records, and oil companies are setting profit records, the public should consider just how quickly the latest “crisis” developed. Prices jumped at the suggestion that Russian oil production and shipment was going to be curtailed. Since that time the problem has grown exponentially, and I have yet to hear any rationale whatsoever.

It’s reasonably simple: markets for any commodity or service are influenced by speculation and manipulation.

Worse, I have not heard one politician address this problem, other than to say it’s due to a host of factors that will take a long time to resolve, and it’s certainly a shame. This is nothing new, but in my 76 years, I’ve never witnessed this degree of lying and deceit on the part of our so-called leaders.

Rather than taking my opinion as Gospel, read John Kenneth Galbraith, economist and social commentator.

REV. TERRY L. WOLFE

Cotati

