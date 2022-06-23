Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Don’t go there

Your June 2 front page emphasized “Report demands reparations.” The task force on reparations for Black Americans documented 170 years of systemic discrimination and demanded comprehensive reparations for those harmed by this history. Don’t go there. You may not need to demand.

If the task force was more diverse, its members would have seen that many Republicans and Democrats, Black and white, want to be part of narrowing the gap and repairing the damage. Just give them a path.

The state reparations task force had a clear bias that whites and Republicans do not care about this problem. I and others were in fact were stonewalled on our applications to be on the task force. What these ignored applicants wanted to say was, “We feel just as bad about slavery and the past treatment of Blacks.” The lack of this voice robbed the task force of collaborative solutions.

Demanded reparations will be divisive and impossible to carry out. We need reparations that are not doled out as punishment but invited to help so many of us, Black, white, Democrat and Republican, who all feel the pain can help. Let a new task force outline how.

MARY GRAVES

Santa Rosa

Local treasures

EDITOR: The Bennett Valley Golf Course is a local treasure (“Lining up a green future,” June 16). It is important that it be maintained as a source of pleasure for thousands of persons in Sonoma County. Along with many others I have played the course for years and cherish it.

Much of the pleasure players have found is due to two persons, Bob Borowicz, director of golf and Jim Knego, head golf professional. Their unfailing positive regard for players has always added to the experience at the course. Your article only mentioned that Borowicz is retiring, omitting his service to the golfing community. Both men will be missed as operations change to the new organization.

RALPH MELARAGNO

Santa Rosa

Hold Trump accountable

EDITOR: I grew up in Sonoma County, and I have voted in every election since turning 18 some decades ago. I believe that the Jan. 6 committee hearings have demonstrated that there was a well-planned conspiracy led by Donald Trump to usurp power and steal the presidency from the people.

It is imperative for the continued rule of law -- not the rule of men -- that there be legal consequence for Trump and his co-conspirators. Without such consequences, our country’s future as the proverbial “city on a hill” will be lost.

Trump is a spoiled product of misbegotten wealth and entitlement, emblematic of the failure of our nation to administer equal justice to rich and powerful men who’ve risen to previously unimaginable and unprecedented heights of unchecked power.

I fear for the future of our nation, for my neighbors, friends and family, should Trump’s crimes be left unchecked and without appropriate punishment. We must honor the men and women who’ve fought for our nation and our way of life. The only way to do so is to enforce the law and apply it in full force.

ETHAN WILDE

Santa Rosa

Mixing the paint

EDITOR: I agree that mixing the paint can give you a softer hue. But what we need is true mixed marriage (Democrat and Republican). Racial labels and categories will always be used by the political parties to separate us.

My mother’s ancestors were on the Mayflower (English Baptists), my father’s came from Spain and landed in Florida and Cuba. As a kid I thought I was white until the newspaper and government forms told me that Latino is other than white. One side of my tan line is white, and the other side gets so dark on Hawaiian vacations that I make a little cash because the elderly white ladies tip me to put up their umbrellas. My wife is a blue-eyed blonde of Scottish and English decent, but she and my kids are Delgados so they are Latinos (other than white). Once we quit calling it “a mixed marriage” then we will quit talking about race.

Once Democrats date Republicans — then we will no longer be divided. Can you imagine our politicians allowing that?!

Roger Delgado

Sebastopol

Sanctioned sideshows?

EDITOR: Here we go again, Santa Rosa. Clearly, sideshows and our poor response to them have gotten out of hand.

I just read with dismay that Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez believes the best course of action may be to give in to it and make space available for “sanctioned sideshows,” rather than put a stop to it.

Santa Rosa has become a representation of those parents who cannot tell their children “no.” Instead, we make excuses for bad behavior and tell ourselves “there’s nothing we can do about it.” In the meantime, the quiet tax-paying citizens are getting pushed further and further aside, as we allow room for homelessness, filth and now sideshows.

This is a major reason why we have chosen to leave Santa Rosa after 26 years, in search of a cleaner, quieter, more peaceful place to live and work. Well done, Santa Rosa. Keep up the good work!

Carrie Balestrieri

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.