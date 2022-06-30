Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Rodota camp redux

EDITOR: According to a March 14, 2020, article in The Press Democrat, Sonoma County paid $450,000 to clean up 100 tons of debris and make repairs from the homeless encampment that stretched out over 3 miles of the Joe Rodota Trail. The trail between Fulton/Wright Road and Stony Point Road was impossible to miss for months before Sonoma County decided to relocate the people living in mismatched brightly colored tents and tarps. Barely two years later the encampment is springing up again about a mile east of Fulton/Wright Road. It would be very disappointing to spend another $450,000. Why not stop the illegal encampments alongside Highway 12 now?

WAYNE GRIFFITH

Santa Rosa

Being pro-child

EDITOR: It’s so easy to be pro-life. But ask yourself, are you pro-child? Pro-adolescent? Pro-adult? Do you volunteer at women’s shelters? Adopt hard to adopt children? Mentor adolescents? Foster children? Support impoverished families? Donate regularly to food banks? An unwanted, unwelcome child is impacted for life, as are parents, families and communities.

KATHLEEN LARSEN

Sonoma

Imposing views

EDITOR: I am writing in response to Pastor Steve Reyes’ comments, not wishing to engage in a harsh exchange, despite the grief and anger I feel about the Supreme Court decision (“Pastor: An unborn child ‘is actually a life,’ ” June 25). First, Roe v. Wade did not impose, as he claimed, a contrary view on tens of millions of people. Under Roe, each of those people, communities and congregations were free to address their pregnancies as they saw fit. Overturning Roe, however, imposes a minority view on the majority of Americans, who do not subscribe to these religious beliefs.

Second, those of us who hold that the “pro-life” movement stops caring after birth are neither “ignorant” nor “unread.” We are aware of the programs pro-life churches sponsor. They evangelize those who need assistance, but most significantly they are small in context of local and national needs or the actions pro-lifers could take.

We see the pro-life movement being in lockstep with conservative politics that, time and time again, block opportunities to truly lift children, their mothers and families out of poverty and provide opportunities (i.e., health care, education, child care, etc.) to thrive. The pro-life movement has never been in the forefront, or even joined, national efforts to care for children.

W.J. CARTER

Santa Rosa

Burying Jan. 6 news

EDITOR: Your June 24 editorial cartoon asked: “How can we get Americans to pay more attention to the January 6 hearings?” Here’s a suggestion: How about giving the hearings the coverage they deserve?

The June 23 hearing laid bare another of Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to cling to power, this time a failed assault on the Justice Department. The testimony was riveting, the dots were connected, and evidence of a Trump-led attempted coup continues to pile up.

PressDemocrat.com duly reported the story, but it would take a diligent reader to find it. On June 24, less than 24 hours after Rep. Bennie Thompson gaveled the session closed, the article was way down in the 20th section of the homepage — below the headlines, local news, sports, obituaries, the real estate section, the crossword, even Dear Abby — a tiny item buried under articles about a quilting exhibition, a dog show, a wine contest and potato salad: “Trump risked provoking ‘constitutional crisis.’ ”

When you reduce the Jan. 6 hearings to a blip in the Politics section, your rightward drift is starting to show.

MARK SLOAN

Santa Rosa

Denying rights

EDITOR: The institution of slavery was allowed to exist in the years leading up until the Civil War because individual state legislatures were allowed the freedom to choose whether to allow it to go on in their states. Similarly, the denial to women of the fundamental right to control their own bodies is being perpetuated by the Supreme Court’s decision to allow states to decide the abortion issue for themselves. This is nothing more than a step toward making abortion illegal at the federal level.

BETH WETTERGREEN

Santa Rosa

Duck and cover

EDITOR: The American Catholic bishops and Catholic members of the Supreme Court triumphed in their unrelenting campaign called “the right to life.” Abortion is now outlawed for law-abiding women. However, the joke is on those of us who trusted their sincerity. The right to life apparently is protected only until you are born. Guns can now be carried and concealed anywhere in our country. “Duck and cover” is the mantra of every school child and Black shopper in America. Sad.

MARCELLA FOX

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.