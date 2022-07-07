Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Good riddance, California

EDITOR: I reply to Gene M. Colombini (“Farewell, Texas,” Letters, June 28) as follows: Good riddance, California. Welcome, Texas. No Gavin Newsom. Welcome Greg Abbott. No state income tax. Less crime. Lower property taxes. Open-carry firearms. Hello to capital punishment (that is actually used) and laws that protect citizens and punish criminals.

No George Gascon. No Chesa Boudin. Lower cost of living. We’ll take our Texas steaks and California can have its white wine, calamari and vegans. We’ll take our past presidents from Texas, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush — even Lyndon B. Johnson. The Cowboys over the 49ers and the 2017 World Series champions, the Astros, over the Dodgers. Sorry, Giants, you play in a city mirrored in slums and ladened with drugs, crime and homeless people.

We will take the streets of the major cities of Texas that fly Old Glory with pride. So long, California.

GARY LOONEY

Santa Rosa

Blocking the way

EDITOR: On a recent morning’s bicycle commute, my path was impeded by a row of garbage bins in the bike lane. I couldn’t help but think about 3-year-old Lily Shambrook, who was killed in Chicago a few weeks ago. She and her mother, forced to ride in traffic by a truck parked in the bike lane, were struck by another truck.

Vehicles, garbage bins, construction and other signs, even storage PODs — I’ve seen them all in bike lanes. I’ve even stopped to scold a police officer parked in a bike lane.

California’s Vehicle Code prohibits parking “any bicycle, vehicle, or any other object upon any bikeway or bicycle path or trail.”

I have written letters, called police, put stickers on garbage bins and shoved things out of the lane. I’ve had drivers yell and honk at me as I do so. I’ve been threatened by drivers I’ve asked to move out of the lane. I’ve served legal notice to Santa Rosa and Sonoma County. I’ve threatened to sue Recology.

Still it continues. Must we wait until someone dies for any enforcement? If you wouldn’t park it in the traffic lane, don’t park it in the bike lane!

ERIS WEAVER

Executive director, Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition

The right to choose

EDITOR: Why can’t these anti-abortionists understand that all we are asking for is a choice? We may choose not to have an abortion but to be able to choose is the issue. Why is that so hard to understand?

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Breaking the law

EDITOR: I love our country and am glad we have a holiday to celebrate its birth. However, I find it interesting that so many in our city and county choose to “honor” our roots by breaking laws by illegally lighting up the sky with fireworks.

When it was legal, I enjoyed participating in neighborhood fireworks shows. However, private fireworks are not legal in Santa Rosa, almost all of Sonoma County, Marin County and other areas. Think: What lessons are being taught to children and youth? That we can pick and choose which laws are “dumb” and can be ignored (aka broken) and which they should obey? The law is the law. If you don’t like it, fight it. But please don’t break it.

I am somewhere between saddened and appalled at the number of people who knowingly acquire and set off illegal fireworks. And I am nervous, especially in our dry, drought conditions. It just takes one spark. Please, people, think before you break the law.

LINDA FREEBAIRN

Santa Rosa

Courting injustice

EDITOR: A one-term president, Donald Trump, filled three seats on the Supreme Court. Neil Gorsuch was confirmed with little resistance in 2017, even though his seat was stolen from Merrick Garland — who was refused a confirmation hearing because Republicans claimed that 293 days was too close to an election to consider Barack Obama’s nominee. (This seat stayed open 422 days.)

In 2018, Trump’s second nominee, Brett Kavanaugh — though temperamentally unfit to serve — was placed on the bench. And in a display of staggering hypocrisy, Amy Coney Barrett was installed 30 days before the 2020 presidential election.

During their confirmation hearings, all three Trump nominees perjured themselves regarding Roe v. Wade. This combined, with patently unqualified Clarence Thomas, led to overturning federal protection for abortion rights.

Thomas’ concurring opinion urges the court to reconsider Griswold v. Connecticut (access to contraception); Lawrence v. Texas (consensual adult relations); and Obergefell v. Hodges, (same-sex marriage). If these issues are left to states, will a gay couple be married in one state but not in another? Entitled to spousal benefits in one state but not in another? Absurd.

Perhaps Thomas should reconsider Loving v. Virginia (interracial marriage), and stop pushing big government on everybody else.

P.S. ADAMS

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.