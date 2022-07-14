Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Remedial classes’ value

EDITOR: I read the article on how Santa Rosa Junior College is eliminating remedial classes (“ ‘We know what works,’ ” Sunday). This is heartbreaking, to say the least. I was a student there for a while, getting a certificate in medical coding. I was a student of the Disability Resources Department, as well as a tutor in the Learning Center — Disabled Students Tutorial Center.

I never took any remedial classes (which include pre-algebra, beginning English and more), but I did work with a great number of students of all ages, backgrounds and abilities who took these classes.

I feel it is a going to be a huge blow to the ability of many people to achieve a college degree if they cannot get into the first class in an area without the skills that these remedial classes offer. If the initial skills are not offered, how can later expectations be made to know that which was not taught?

No two people learn at the same speed, nor in the same method. I feel this change is a huge detriment to the local college, which I hold in high esteem.

LEE SPITZER

Santa Rosa

Trump’s ‘guilt’

EDITOR: I agree with Jack Burger’s assessment that former President Donald Trump is guilty, but not for the reasons in his accusations (“Alternative facts?” Letters, July 6). Trump is guilty of trying to make America great again; of trying to remove nuclear weapons from North Korea and attempting reunification with South Korea; of trying to make nations trade fairly and equally with us.

Trump is guilty of trying to disengage our military from unending Middle East conflicts; of trying to peacefully change the oppressive leaders in Iran and Venezuela instead of engaging the CIA or our military; of dialogue with Vladimir Putin that would have avoided the escalating war in Ukraine.

Trump is guilty of creating millions of new jobs; of securing our Southern border, now overwhelming social services meant for Americans. The rudderless leader’s policies in the White House have increased the murder, child trafficking, robbery and drugs there.

Trump needs to be forced to serve four more years as punishment. Eighty-eight percent of Americans agree the U.S. is on the wrong track, states the July 5 Monmouth Poll. Burger appears to be part of the 12% whose heads are buried in the sand. The correction in direction will become a reality on Nov. 8.

MICHAEL GEORGE

Santa Rosa

Service pays off

EDITOR: William Ward is correct regarding the benefits to males who serve in the military (“Mandatory service,” Letters, Friday). These benefits are available to women who serve and served as well. A bonus would be the proper use of firearms and respect for the damage they cause. He is absolutely correct that veterans, male and female, who attend college on the GI Bill are serious students, which comes from the discipline of serving in the military and completing the task at hand in a timely fashion. Although it’s been 60 years since my service in the Air Force, the training continues to serve me well.

ROSE KOSTIUK NOWAK

Petaluma

Value of voting

EDITOR: Was it only yesterday we got the shock of our lives when the person certain to be the first woman president lost to a bombastic buffoon we assumed no one in their right mind would vote for? Was that because every talk show spent so much time making fun of him? Remember the old saying, no publicity is bad publicity. Showing him on Facebook, even to mock him, could backfire.

Please, let’s not live such a day again. Right now, there is so much negativity around news from the Democratic Party, it’s almost like their loss is a foregone conclusion. If things look so dire, why would anyone go out and vote?

Please get back on the upbeat bandwagon and emphasize the progress made, the low unemployment rate, the plans in the works, the necessity of retaking the Senate, the chance to name a Supreme Court justice, the need to make Roe vs. Wade federal law. Not to mention global warming and our standing in the world.

There is so much to win just by getting out and voting.

JESSIE GORDON

Sonoma

Ending sideshows

EDITOR: Once again, the scourge of sideshows is disrupting neighborhoods, drawing resources away from more urgent calls. It is time to put some more stringent laws in place.

First, all spectators should be issued $250 tickets.

Second, the City Council should lobby strenuously for points to be assessed against the driver’s licenses of all spectators.

Third, all vehicles involved should be seized and, after adjudication, crushed.

Fourth, all drivers of said vehicles should have their licenses permanently revoked and be fined $2,000.

Until something more aggressive is in place, this mayhem will continue.

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.