Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Where’s the water?

EDITOR: As a homeowner in Santa Rosa, I am painfully aware, thanks to reams of city-generated reminders, of the need to reduce my water use by at least 20% because of unabated drought in most Western U.S. states. The condition of my landscape is proof of my adherence. But I read Brenda Adelman’s Close to Home column (“Where is the water for new homes,” July 8), and I’ve watched a multitude of new homes constructed across the street, with more under construction.

I researched construction permits for new homes in Santa Rosa and read, “Restrictions on new development can be activated if the city experiences a water shortage of 30% or greater,” while I’m already forced to cut use 20%, like other Santa Rosa homeowners.

I looked up the Department of Water Resources, the state agency that follows climate change, and read, “Climate change is already impacting water and other resources in California, and will continue to do so as California’s population and demand for water increases.”

My question: Is Santa Rosa’s government so out of touch with the reality of climate change that they will continue to issue new home construction permits until the water shortage, which will undoubtedly overshoot 30% way before their predictions, allow unfinished construction to continue?

STEVEN MORROW

Santa Rosa

Are we any safer?

EDITOR: We had an assault rifle ban that began in 1994. The government allowed it to die in 2004. Our nation now has more guns (more than 400 million) than we have people. Do you feel any safer?

The National Rifle Association’s mantra about “a good man with a gun” was exposed as nonsense in Uvalde, Texas. In 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, a shooter was “neutralized” within 30 seconds after firing his first shot, but because he had a legal assault rifle he was able to kill nine people and wound 27.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s solution is arming schoolteachers. My daughter is an elementary school teacher, all her friends are teachers, and they think this idea is crazy. Teachers have an exhausting unappreciated job educating children. They are not SWAT teachers.

Teachers are the second-most precious thing in our society; the first is our kids. I own four guns, and I’d turn them in tomorrow if asked. Australia and New Zealand did it. It’s not rocket science!

STEVE CARTER

Sebastopol

Assessing Trump

EDITOR: This is in response to Michael George’s July 14 letter extolling the virtues of the Trump administration (“Trump’s guilt”). Eighty-eight percent believe the country is on the wrong track, but the economy is only a part of it. That number skyrocketed after Roe vs. Wade was overturned, the assault on voting rights and extreme gerrymandering of red states, school and library book bans and utter indifference to human life from a “pro-life” party when it comes to gun regulations and coddling militant groups.

Unemployment is lower than it was under Donald Trump. The war in Ukraine is a direct result of Trump coddling dictators with promises of pulling out of vital international pacts. The U.S. lost a lot of leverage in Asia after pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and imposing harebrained tariffs on China. And let’s not forget who sent a lynch mob on the Capitol and cheered it on while failing to send help.

ELZBIETA LEPOER

Santa Rosa

Monopolies and inflation

EDITOR: My take on inflation is that many corporations and huge conglomerates are networking with the GOP-Fox News nexus for more reasons to blame everything on Joe Biden and the Democrats as a political strategy for ongoing tax cuts at the top. Looks like age-old divide and conquer tactics. The big power players have too much monopoly power. Look at record 2022 fuel industry profits. I’d love to see antitrust lawyers busting up monopolies for a return to competition on even playing fields.

WILLIAM SELF

Redwood Valley

Pregnant children

EDITOR: My mother was an obstetrics nurse, and when I was 11 years old, I found her one night, after her shift, in a dark living room. She was crying. When I asked what was wrong, she told me that a 12-year-old girl had been “dumped” in the emergency room by her parents. She was in active labor, holding her teddy bear and crying. My mother stayed with her, holding her hand during her labor and birth. She said it was “enough to make me want to quit nursing.” So, yes, children can get pregnant, and they can suffer horribly. And this is the world inhumane anti-abortionists are giving them.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

