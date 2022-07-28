Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A chilling view

EDITOR: In his letter, Ken Solbakken’s letter about the homeless population (“Shutting out the public,” July 23), he put “down on their luck” in quotation marks as if he didn’t quite buy that perspective. It got worse when I read his last chilling sentence: “Compassion, empathy and understanding for the less fortunate is hard to muster up when it affects us directly.” Wow. So, he’s OK with compassion as long as he doesn’t have to deal with it? I would hope it would be just the opposite — that when you encounter suffering firsthand, your instinct is to reach out a helping hand, instead of closing your eyes and hoping it all goes away, because, goodness knows, you certainly don’t want to be inconvenienced by being directly affected by someone’s pain.

STEVEN DAVID MARTIN

Healdsburg

Trump’s ‘big lie’

EDITOR: Michael George’s homage to ex-President Donald Trump (“Trump’s ‘guilt,’ Letters, July 14) is a distortion of existing facts. George apparently isn’t watching the Jan. 6 hearings. Trump is guilty of many things, among them being an authoritarian who, as a sitting president, was infatuated with Kim Jong-Un and Vladimir Putin, dictators who he wanted to emulate.

Trump and his “team” — Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows and the Republicans in the House and Senate who assisted in attempting to overthrow our democracy — need to be prosecuted and serve prison terms. Additionally, they should be banned from ever holding public office again.

It’s about Trump’s lies … and the biggest lie was to the people, including his own supporters, that he won the election. Perhaps if Trump spent more time doing his job as president, was an honorable person and read the Constitution, instead of playing golf, things may have been different.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of Trump supporters who are not watching the congressional hearings. Obviously, they can’t handle the truth. They need to take off the blinders, including Fox News, and learn about Trump’s big lie.

J.S. BENDER

Santa Rosa

Rebuilding red tape

EDITOR: As a landscape architect and contractor in Santa Rosa, I appreciated the article about how slow the process can be for homeowners to rebuild (“The disaster after the disaster,” July 23). However, I don’t think it went deep enough into the bureaucratic mess that our building and planning process has become.

I don’t blame the staff of the building or planning departments — they are just doing their jobs. However, I think it is time that city and county lawmakers relax some of the restrictions that cause massive delays and add tremendous cost to the building process.

Most people do not know that if they live on a hillside within city limits and they want to build anything from a deck to a pool to a new home, they are subject to thousands of dollars of additional fees, six months or more of additional review time for permits and a public review process that requests input and feedback from neighbors.

Santa Rosa’s hillside review process has made rebuilding onerous and far more expensive than it should be. It is time to revise or get rid of this part of our building code.

DAVID FOWLER

Santa Rosa

