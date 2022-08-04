Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A missed opportunity

EDITOR: A simple search shows California has a surplus of $49 billion and has the largest economy in the U.S. The state will spend $12 billion in the next two years on homelessness. Athena House was looking for a mere $2 million to help 40 women a year — every year (“Athena House to close its doors,” July 29). What am I not getting? Why are we not funding real proven programs that keep people out of the streets?

I wish I had something more profound to say. I am at a loss. The Living Room and Catholic Charities in Santa Rosa are still providing services that really help. I wonder how long they can sustain. Consider: 1% of $12 billion is $120 million. Imagine what we could do with even a fraction of that.

MARTHA BODELL

Cotati

Saving salamanders

EDITOR: Knock, knock: “I’m from the federal government and I’m here to help.” And they are serious. It just seems to take a long time between most decisions and actual actions.

It was a few years ago (a decade or more) when I had an article framed and hung on the wall of my congressional office in Washington. The headline read something like, “Our congresswoman has never met a salamander she doesn’t love.” They were right and our office was proud. We worked hard to help prove the necessity and to gain protection for a species that was disappearing.

These many years later an agreement has been struck to create a balance between conservation and agriculture, acknowledging once again that both are important to our present and our future (“Deal reached on salamander habitat,” Friday).

This is a good example of one small compromise necessary to save our planet. Good for us, Sonoma County! Hopefully others will follow.

LYNN WOOLSEY

Petaluma

A price for harassment

EDITOR: CSU San Marcos is in the news with another sex scandal swept under the rug (“Cal State agreed to keep sexual harassment findings against two professors under wraps,” press democrat.com).

The purpose of punishment is to prevent reoccurrence by replacing temptation with fear. We don’t speed because it’s expensive, not because we care about other drivers. Now with some crimes, we don’t punish the guilty. For instance, drunken driving. Slap on the wrist. Grope a student? Same thing. The guy gets away with it, is transferred, the school saves money that can be spent on students (read: salaries and perks), and the next guy sees no incentive to act otherwise.

We won’t criminalize sex; it’s too much a part of the human existence. You can’t legislate behavior. But you can make a big deal about the perpetrators, so people think twice. If we aren’t going to lock up perps, we have to point at them. I know, put their picture in the paper on a page of perps who didn’t do time but sacrifice their faces to keep men in line.

These aren’t criminal teachers, they are just bad players. Mark them and charge them the penalties the schools pay.

GREGORY SPREHN

Napa

It’s our turn

EDITOR: I am disgusted by Republican politicians and pundits who are decrying the Jan. 6 committee hearings as not being fair to the other side. For 18 months the people of this country were inundated by the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Without any proof or evidence they have continued to barrage us with ridiculous theories. Not once did I see, hear or read anyone from their side allow the other side space or time to state their views. Now suddenly when our side presents our case, which largely consists of testimony from Republicans, these people are crying foul.

There is no fairness with these people, nor are they interested in fairness. They are only interested in getting what they want, at any cost. If it means lying, no problem. Truth has no meaning to them, only winning. Why so many people cannot see this by now amazes me.

Without facts, truth and the respect that comes with them, we have no solid foundation for our society. Early civilization let liars thrive. Millions died and chaos reigned for over 1,500 years because of it. These Republicans are trying to take us backward. Don’t let it happen.

CHRISTINA MEYER

Rohnert Park

Three strikes on Newsom

EDITOR: We all know Gavin Newsom is eyeing the White House. I don’t know why he is not being honest about it (strike one). We also know that Newsom once was related by marriage to Nancy Pelosi, and nobody wants to talk about the small clique of families that has governed California for decades (strike two). California has the highest taxes but the worst homelessness problems and poverty rates. Clearly, high taxes do not solve anything (strike three).

ANISA THOMSEN

Petaluma

