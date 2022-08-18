Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Cheney’s principled defense

EDITOR: I was born into a relatively conservative Republican household in Ohio. In 1964, I was enthralled by Barry Goldwater's don't-give-an-inch style.

Once I got out into the bigger world and matured a bit I discovered that Republican conservative values would not get the U.S. of A. to the more progressive place that I want it to be. I voted Democrat from 1968 onward.

Which brings me to Liz Cheney. I am unable to find a single political issue (and in America, EVERYTHING is political) that she and I can agree on.

Imagine my shock when I heard her post-campaign “concession” speech after the fully expected loss to her Trump-toady opponent in the Wyoming Republican congressional primary.

Her principled defense of and respect for the U.S. system of small R republican government was truly old-school and refreshing. Her clear-eyed view of Donald Trump's efforts to destroy that system should reverberate throughout the capital R Republican establishment. I doubt that it will.

It is impossible to be both a Constitutionalist and a Trump supporter.

I will donate money to whatever association she chooses to deny Donald Trump political influence in this country.

I almost wish I could vote for her.

J. CHRIS KUHN

Santa Rosa

A different reaction

EDITOR: When the FBI investigated Hillary Clinton over accusations of mishandling classified information, Trump supporters turned it into a rally cry of “lock her up,” although she was never found guilty of any crime. Now that Donald Trump is being investigated for mishandling classified information, Republicans are complaining the investigation is politically motivated. (House Minority Leader) Kevin McCarthy threatened that Republicans will retaliate by misusing the Justice Department as he’s accusing President Joe Biden of doing. Apparently, during four years of Trump, Republicans forgot our Justice Department works for the American people, not one president or party.

Had the National Archives recovered boxes of records, some of which contained classified material, from the home of any private citizen, most law-and-order Americans might think that worthy of an FBI investigation. Not so for Trump backers. Reminder, the current FBI director is a Trump appointee.

Trump, who broke a few norms — such as calling for political rivals to be locked up and refusing to concede an election, complained that an FBI search of a former president’s home had never happened before. Coincidentally, our country had not had a president who took home boxes of materials that belonged to our country, not him, some of which contained classified material.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Mar-a-Lago search

EDITOR: Make America Mine Again — this slogan for Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign really hits the nail on the head. His possible candidacy will have plenty of support from gutless Republicans, who having politicized the Supreme Court, are now determined to do the same to our justice system. Investigate the Justice Department?

If Republicans want transparency about the “raid,” all they need to do is ask Trump to share the contents of the search warrant.

Harry Litman’s column had it right (“Mar-a-Lago search puts 2024 in jeopardy,” Aug. 10). Attorney General Merrick Garland is wise in taking the most obvious path to sorting out the range of criminal activities in which Trump has engaged. Charging him with falsifying, destroying or concealing official documents is a more manageable task than building a case for the more complex charges of sedition, obstruction of justice, fraud etc. A conviction here would bar him from holding public office for life and provide an end to our “long national nightmare.”

The authorities finally managed to put Al Capone away for tax evasion, but it was a victory. The backlash from Republican stooges calling the search unprecedented is laughable when one considers that a president this corrupt is unprecedented in our nation’s history.

JOHN BRODEY

Santa Rosa

Regulating rentals

EDITOR: I was delighted to read that the people of Santa Rosa, those who actually live there, have gotten organized to preserve their neighborhoods and schools from rich out-of-town investors who continue to set up unhosted hotels in residential areas. In Santa Rosa, there are more than 400 operating and another 100 applications in the pipeline.

There are lots more in the county. Just think: If the city and county were to rescind all the short-term rental permits, the housing shortage would be over in the blink of an eye, and housing in residential neighborhoods would become affordable for working families.

“Nonhosted (short-term) rental activities were impacting public health, welfare and safety and limiting the longterm availability of housing within the city,” wrote Santa Rosa planner Shari Meads (“City to consider capping rentals,” Aug. 9). That's even more true outside the city limits. Houses where families used to live are now playgrounds for the wealthy.

What a shame Meads doesn’t work at Permit Sonoma, where sympathies lie with the rich investors.

WALT FRAZER

Graton

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.