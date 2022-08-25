Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

IRS misinformation

EDITOR: There is a lot of misinformation regarding planned increases in the Internal Revenue Service’s budget. Perhaps the worst example is people claiming the IRS is planning to hire 87,000 auditors whose only possible role will be to “go after you and me.”

Let’s look at some facts.

The planned hiring isn’t primarily auditors. Hiring plans include administrators, computer experts, support staff and others, as well as auditors. Almost one-third of IRS employees will retire soon. Audit staff is down a third from 2010, lower than it was in 1952. The IRS conducted 675,000 fewer audits in 2017 than were done in 2010.

Who wasn’t audited? The audit rate for Americans earning more than $5 million a year plunged from over 16% in 2010 to just over 2% in 2019. Audits of corporations with profits over $1 billion are down from 100% to 50%. A recent review of the IRS showed that taxes due but not collected amount to over $400 billion, one-fifth of the federal deficit.

What’s the real effect on you and me? Refunds are taking months, phones are not answered, and real tax cheats are thriving at our expense.

JIM HOUSMAN

Sebastopol

Record oil profits

EDITOR: After experiencing the wildest fluctuations in gas prices in our lifetimes, raising prices above the sacrosanct $5 mark to as high as $7 a gallon, we are seeing record quarterly profits for our esteemed oil companies.

Their profits were three to four times higher than last year’s records. If gas prices were not raised through the roof, oil companies still would have made record profits. But that’s not good enough for them. They are not charitable organizations since their job is to maximize profits.

The problem is our government officials are not doing their job by tightly regulating and taxing these companies. But as long as unlimited expenditures (via Citizens United) are allowed for political campaigns, we will be unable to stop these record prices and profits as our politicians are now working for their donors and not for their constituents.

TOM LANZONE

Sebastopol

Federal search warrants

EDITOR: Having practiced criminal law in federal courts and having dealt with search warrants and supporting affidavits, I can assure you that every drug dealer, sex trafficker, bank robber and other miscreants is heartily supporting Donald Trump’s attacks on the FBI and hoping he can set a precedent in obtaining the supporting affidavit for the search warrant for Mar-a-Logo. Think about that the next time Trump tells you what a patriotic American and supporter of law enforcement he is. Birds of a feather, I guess.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

Elements of treason

EDITOR: Debating whether Donald Trump’s possession of classified documents represents treason seems a bit like debating how many angels can dance on the head of a pin. Robert Faux references the “very limited” definition of treason in Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution (“Treason, defined,” Letters, Aug. 5). But Article III, Section 3 defines giving “aid and comfort” to an enemy as treason.

What was a man who is known for his aversion to reading doing with cartons of highly classified documents in his home? We know there are foreign countries that would pay lots of money for those documents, that Trump has substantial debts, that at least one foreign national was apprehended trying to enter Mar-a-Lago while carrying sophisticated electronic equipment, and Trump’s lawyer said months ago that all of the documents had been removed from Mar-a-Lago. The final point suggests somebody was concealing the fact that Trump had these documents.

You can connect these dots however you wish. Republicans and Democrats will try to connect them in different ways. But one possibility is that Trump was considering turning these documents into money. And that would clearly be treason. So I don’t think the treason issue has been settled.

Now, if you will excuse me, I need to go measure the heads on some pins.

RICHARD EVANS

Sebastopol

An education crisis

EDITOR: An educated population is essential for a successful nation or its individuals. This doesn’t have to be a university education as shown by Germany, where those who don’t go for a college education can take training to become skilled craftsmen. I received the benefits of an excellent education system in the 1950s, preparing me for a useful and rewarding career in the national laboratories. Will this generation of school kids, already behind in fundamentals due to COVID-limited learning, have the same opportunities that I had? Not with the shortage of qualified teachers and support staff. This is an everybody problem, from the president and Congress down to the local school board. We are in a crisis. Act now before it’s too late.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

