Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A contrast in policing

EDITOR: The killing of David Pelaez-Chavez by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy seems to continue a pattern of disregard for the value of human life. The general outline of the encounter is clear: an incoherent, barefoot individual was appropriately chased by the deputies to an area remote from where he might endanger some member of the public. It seems clear that the correct course of action was to keep him under observation until a deputy with a riot shield could approach him or until he calmed down.

I contrast what the deputies did here with two other recent arrests. Petaluma police arrested a man who was confronting them with a knife, and Santa Rosa police arrested a man with a knife in each hand. Those officers used their heads to defuse and de-escalate the situation without feeling the need to kill the threatening individual.

When will the Sheriff’s Office get the message that the citizens of Sonoma County don’t want deputies to be trained to kill members of the public as their first response to being threatened? Each new sheriff says they will reform the department, yet the culture of shoot and choke persists.

JOHN RICH

Petaluma

Noise ordinances

EDITOR: The recurring, all day, outdoor parties with amplified bands in Boyes Hot Springs and the disruptive Airbnb parties we read about have something in common: extremely loud noise that can’t be cited due to the lack of a noise ordnance in Sonoma County.

When emailed, Supervisor Susan Gorin’s representative, Arielle Kubu-Jones, responded “a whole county noise ordinance is not a workable solution since we have so many Ag operations” and “there is no prohibition on playing loud music during the day, even in areas that do have noise ordinances.”

Apparently Gorin is misinformed. Napa County has a comprehensive noise ordinance (no ag operations there?) and loud music during the day is controlled by law enforcement with noise level readings and loud speaker restrictions, according to their ordinance.

Chapter 8.16.010 of the Napa ordinance states: “The county board of supervisors has determined that: Certain noise levels and vibrations are detrimental to the public health, welfare, safety and quality of life, and are contrary to the public interest.” I suggest Sonoma County supervisors wake up and get a clue from Napa County.

MARTIN BIDA

Sonoma

Rooftop solar tax

EDITOR: As we experience more 100 degree days, we must consider peak electricity demands related to such heat. Will the increased need for electricity be fueled by burning coal, biomass, natural gas, hydroelectric, nuclear, wind or solar? Nationwide, the answer is yes to all of those modes of generation, but rooftop solar panels and backup batteries help minimize grid overload by delivering power directly to homes and businesses, while some contribute excess energy to the grid.

Despite the obvious benefits to all from rooftop solar, despite the federal government’s support for electrification, despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lip service for a clean energy future, he remains silent on the solar tax and net metering credit reduction supported by PG&E, San Diego Gas and Electric and Southern California Edison.

This silence can only be explained by contributions these utilities make to Newsom’s campaigns. Newsom appoints the California Public Utility Commission members who are considering the utilities’ request for increased fees on current and future rooftop solar installations. Call and let him know he must speak up loudly and clearly on this issue.

BOB CIPOLLA

Santa Rosa

Giving allies pause

EDITOR: I spent a lot of time living overseas and it’s given me an interest in world affairs. The fiasco regarding classified documents is unfortunate at best. You can never know too much. America’s security rests in part on our allies sharing intelligence with us so we can make informed decisions.

Exposing Israeli covert operations in Syria to the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador as they roamed inside the Oval Office in 2017, and now the discovery of highly classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, may give our allies pause regarding sharing secrets with us and exposing their secrets and intelligence operatives to danger. Regardless of your political affiliation, this is serious.

STEVE CARTER

Sebastopol

Highway safety

EDITOR: It’s another morning commute from Sebastopol to Santa Rosa on Highway 12. Once again we have stopped traffic approaching the Highway 101 interchange and a rear-end accident with police, fire, CHP and ambulances on the scene. This seems to happen on a weekly basis due to the Highway 101 metering lights slowing traffic way back on Highway 12. Can someone responsible for highway safety please install a flashing light around the Dutton Avenue offramp warning drivers to slow down whenever the Highway 101 metering lights are on? How many deaths and accidents are enough to do something about this?

DUANE PHILLIPS

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.