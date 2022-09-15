Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Addressing homelessness

EDITOR: It would seem Gayle Kozlowski doesn’t understand the complexity of homelessness (“Creating homelessness,” Letters, Sept. 6). Her language suggests she considers them a bunch of lazy bums who just don’t want to work. Most homelessness results from untreated mental illness and drug addiction, both treatable if we had the desire and willingness to truly tackle this issue.

The pandemic escalated the problem as many people lost their jobs and homes. We have resources to at least temporarily address the concerns in this population. Many homeless work two or more jobs but still are stuck in the margins since minimum wages don’t keep up with rising costs of living here.

Do I have an answer to this complex problem? How I wish I did. It does seem clear to me, however, that the strategies employed so far are not working. Why do we keep doing the same thing and expecting a different result? Like most of my community, I am saddened and disappointed that there are parts of Santa Rosa I no longer go to, but demonizing the homeless only serves to escalate hatred and helps no one.

JOAN MC AULIFFE

Santa Rosa

Paying council members

EDITOR: I have written to the Santa Rosa City Council that should they decide to increase the pay for council members and the mayor, there needs to be only five districts, not seven. Sonoma County has five supervisors, each representing about 100,000 residents. Seven districts equal 26,000 residents for Santa Rosa council members, and five districts 36,000 residents. I favor a restriction of two consecutive terms, with members allowed come back after sitting out a term. Councilman John Sawyer did that.

Pay council members and the mayor a threefold increase rounded up to $30,000 for council members and $40,000 for the mayor. This reflects the need for an elected official’s time for government. But direct election of the mayor requires a different type of government. Is the role different from today? More responsibilities? This is something for the next council to decide.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

No to more gambling

EDITOR: We are being asked on the Nov. 8 ballot to approve expansion of gambling in California. The millions of dollars spent promoting Propositions 26 and 27 make it seem as though we have to choose between the two. This is a mask. Either will bring additional gambling to Sonoma County. Vote no on both Proposition 26 and Proposition 27.

PATTY GRIMM

Santa Rosa

Crime and punishment

EDITOR: I read the Sept. 5 homicide article and wondered why serious crime is on the rise here in Sonoma County (“County sees jump in killing”). Not enough police presence could be one factor. If “Defund the Police” policies contributed in any way to more homicides, then I say that is a failed policy and should be abandoned promptly. This policy was clearly an abysmal failure in Oakland and San Francisco. They cut their police budgets, then after dramatic increases in crimes of all types sought federal dollars to stabilize enforcement.

California already has myriad byzantine and restrictive gun laws and continues to add more each legislative session. Obviously, existing laws aren’t deterring crime. So if only the law-abiding among us obey the law, we should only pass laws that are enforced and harshly punish those who commit crimes of all types. Imagine how different things would be here if we only punished criminals and their behaviors.

GREG SEIFTER

Rohnert Park

In your corner

EDITOR: In the June primary, Sonoma County sent a clear message that our next 12th District Assembly member must show a real commitment to representing both counties in our district. Since day one of this campaign, I have demonstrated how I will represent Sonoma County in Sacramento through action: dedicating my energy, focus and time to every community in the district.

Responding in kind, Sonoma County voters made your voices clear, casting 57% of votes for our campaign and for Steve Schwartz of Sebastopol, who now co-chairs our campaign. I am honored by your support, and I am ready to fight for you.

Boldly representing Sonoma County in Sacramento is a job I have been preparing for years. I’ve worked in the Capitol to secure wins for our community on water and climate. I’ve fought the Trump administration to stop the rollback of crucial environmental protections. And as your next Assembly member, I’ll deliver every day on wildfire preparedness, sustainable water supplies, climate action and transportation.

Whether you’re in Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Cotati, Rohnert Park or Sonoma, I will be in your corner of the county through November and beyond — and you can bet I will always be in your corner as your next assemblywoman.

SARA AMINZADEH

Kentfield

