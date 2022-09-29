Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Better options

EDITOR: Once upon a time we lived in the fairy tale land of cheap energy, and nuclear power was going to be our happy ever after. Then reality blasted our fantasies to bits. Nuclear power plants were exorbitantly costly to build. Nuclear waste had to be buried somewhere for thousands of years, but where? And we had Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, Fukushima and now Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine. Nuclear power plants weren’t as safe as we hoped.

But Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to pour $1.4 billion into Diablo Canyon, an out-of-date nuclear power plant built on an earthquake fault and run by PG&E, a utility company that can’t maintain its power lines, let alone a deadly source of energy. Newsom says California will need nuclear power until at least 2030. A lot of people disagree.

The Inflation Reduction Act will provide a large array of energy-efficient devices that can help deliver what our grid needs. Let’s put that $1.4 billion into solar and other renewables and batteries. Using sophisticated technology, we can deliver what our grid needs in the exact amounts required in real time.

Let’s tell Newsom, no more fairy tales. We can find better and safer options to keep California’s lights on.

PAULA FOGARTY

Santa Rosa

Who is to judge?

EDITOR: West Below urged a no vote on Proposition 1, which would amend the California constitution to include various rights to abortion and other reproductive care (“No on Prop. 1,” Letters, Sept. 21). By the way, we already have those rights. This just codifies them. The letter went on fairly logically until this statement: “They have the right to not get killed 20 pregnancies out of 100 because it is inconvenient to the parents’ hedonism.”

I ask, who is the judge of what is hedonistic? I looked up hedonism and dictionary.com gave these definitions: “the doctrine that pleasure or happiness is the highest good” and “devotion to pleasure as a way of life.” That is both judgmental and false. Who does this writer think they are to judge a woman and her partner concerning this hard decision? That sounds like a religious basis to me. Please let me practice my religion as I choose and don’t impose your religion on others. Also, recognize that women are capable of making their own ethical judgments.

LINDA ROBINETT

Sebastopol

Choosing a candidate

EDITOR: The criteria to choose a candidate varies by individual, but the size of the sign as suggested by Donald Steffy must be the weakest (“Sizing up the signs,” Letters, Sept. 21).

I am supporting Terry Sanders in Santa Rosa’s 4th City Council District, not because he has large signs. I am supporting Sanders based of his experience in public safety as a firefighter. This understanding will serve the city well when it comes to budget time.

I support him due to his understanding and compassion for the many who lost their homes in the 4th District’s wildfires. He, too, lost his house to fire and needed to care for and support his family to transition to a new home.

I support him for his willingness to listen to all constituents. Tackling issues of public safety, homelessness, housing and wildfire prevention needs his energy. Sign size aside, Sanders is most qualified to represent Santa Rosa’s 4th District, and I urge district residents to join me in voting for Terry Sanders.

MIKE MARTINI

Santa Rosa

Overpopulated species

EDITOR: I agree that feral hogs’ populations must be radically reduced (“Hunting limits on wild pigs eased,” Saturday). These feral hogs, “an introduced species with few natural predators that has wreaked havoc” on farmland, wildlife habitat and open space and “can be found in 56 of the 58 counties,” must be diminished. “The opportunistic swine now number between 200,000 and 400,000,” the article said.

There is another species crowding into all 58 of California’s counties. There are almost 40 million of us (a hundred times more numerous than feral hogs). We are doing billions upon billions of dollars’ damage to our climate, wildlife, forests, soil, water, air, etc. What is to be done about this grossly overpopulated situation?

FRED M. MARTIN

Sebastopol

Smart meters

EDITOR: Sebastopol residents have been advised by PG&E that smart meters will be installed starting this month. Opting out costs $435. I assume this punitive fee is meant to discourage folks from opting out. Why would PG&E want everyone to have smart meters? The answer is that they will increase profits by not having meter readers and the vehicles to support them. Will any of those savings be passed on to us with lower rates? Remember this is PG&E, so you can bet that rates will not be lowered, but instead, will probably increase.

AARON ROSEN

Sebastopol

