Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Allison Schrager’s column on the “crisis” in Social Security made my blood boil (“Social Security bump will cost you,” Oc.t 19). The Social Security Trust Fund takes in more revenue each year than it distributes. The trust fund invests this undistributed revenue in U.S. Treasury bonds. This transfers Social Security funds to the general fund Congress uses to fund federal programs. As of August, the government owes the trust fund $2.75 trillion.

When columnists like Schrager say the Social Security Trust Fund is expected to run out of money in 2035, they are lying by omission. They cherry-pick assumptions upon which to base their claims.

Congress has not shown any inclination to pay back the money it owes. Rather than raising corporate and individual income taxes at the margins to pay for federal programs, it takes the payroll taxes paid by working people to fund government. This allows corporations and those with high incomes to avoid paying their fair share. Then those who benefit pay politicians and columnists to claim the sky is falling.

We don’t need to cut Social Security benefits for anyone. We need to claim what is ours and insist that Congress come up with a plan to pay back the money borrowed from the Social Security Trust Fund.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Santa Rosa

An equal voice

EDITOR: The world has reached its tipping point. Is anyone noticing the sex of those who are shaking their nuclear fists at one another and doing all they can to prevent voting, institute an abortion ban, suck from the earth and sell all the remaining fossil fuels, cut down the lungs of our planet (the Amazon jungle), ignore the houseless and those living in poverty, support Big Pharma, agribusiness and the stratospheric military budget?

There are many good men, of course, who deplore these products of capitalism and the patriarchy. And there are women who are just as irresponsible as the male evildoers. But now is time for us, the majority of women, to continue our paradigm-shifting work of resistance and creation — what history books and political authorities have deliberately failed to acknowledge.

We must bring the world to a standstill by boycott, going on strike, lying down in street intersections, ceasing participation in all but private transactions. Then we must secure an equal voice in international and local policy decisions. We must change the system.

JULIA HAWKINS

Cotati

Trump’s mess

EDITOR: So T.K. McDonald thinks things were better when Donald Trump was president (“Trump was better,” Letters, Oct. 15). He even cites some examples, such as North Korea recently firing a missile over Japan. An actual happening during Trump’s tenure was Trump saying he “fell in love with” North Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong Un, while trying, unsuccessfully, to reach some accord over North Korea’s nuclear program.

Other “accomplishments” include Trump praising other dictators, including Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, sometimes at the expense of U.S. intelligence findings. He also discounted the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in thousands of needless deaths.

Trump lies and spreads misinformation while disparaging minorities and women. He denied losing the 2020 election and was the principal catalyst for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, which threatened democracy itself.

If McDonald has truly “lived a little” and paid attention to proven facts, he would clearly see the problems he refers to actually identify more with Trump and his nefarious underlings. President Joe Biden is just doing his best to clean up the mess Trump left behind.

PETER W. HOGAN

Santa Rosa

A partner in Petaluma

EDITOR: Over the past two years, public schools have carried many burdens. We need City Council members who will partner with us in meeting the needs of students and families in Petaluma. I can count on Janice Cader Thompson to be an advocate for students and be a partner on the council. We have seen the realities of the pandemic hit many in Petaluma — food and housing insecurity, racial inequities in health care, job loss, consequences of unsafe streets and more. I am excited that the City Council will gain three new members, ones who live on the east side of town, who understand our issues while still having an eye on the needs of our town as a whole. I cannot think of anyone who will represent us better than Janice Cader Thompson.

JOANNA PAUN

Petaluma

Corporate welfare

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom has spoken against Proposition 30, calling it corporate welfare for the ride-share company Lyft. But he won’t state his position on the California Public Utilities Commission’s proposal to cut payments to people who have rooftop solar and send power to the grid. The proposal would allow PG&E to charge customers for transmission of power their solar panels produce. Why is the governor opposed to corporate welfare for Lyft but not PG&E? We’re waiting for an answer. Does Newsom support green, renewable energy or not?

TEMPLE O. SMITH

Cloverdale

