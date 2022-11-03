Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Water and housing

EDITOR: I have struggled to think of a humane solution to the problem of providing housing for the unhoused while acknowledging that we already have greater demand for water than we have available water. And that doesn’t even account for the likelihood of having less water in the future. We cannot ignore the fact that the more housing we build, the greater the problem of meeting water needs will become. Pretending there is no problem has gone on too long.

Drilling more wells is no solution. Desalination has its drawbacks, because it uses a lot of energy in the process and results in heated, highly concentrated brine that is discharged into the ocean.

But how about if new construction permits would be approved only if water recycling/purification capacity is built to meet the demands of any additional population? It will be expensive, but the longer we wait to close the gap between water needs and water supply, the larger the gap becomes, and the more pain there will be to fix the problem.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

Much-needed resources

EDITOR: In 2004, Santa Rosa voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax for public safety and violence prevention services. In November, we are being asked to extend this tax as Measure H. I was fortunate to have a front-row seat on the work this sales tax, known as Measure O, has provided. I was responsible for administration of the budget in the Santa Rosa Police Department as we developed programs that would be funded by this tax. I saw the assistance these funds provided with respect to response times, increasing staffing and developing violence prevention programs.

When I retired, I was selected to serve on the Measure O citizens oversight committee. This independent committee, made up of seven community members, is diligent about maintaining the integrity of this funding source, ensuring that the funds are controlled locally and dedicated exclusively for public safety services including fire, police and youth violence prevention programs.

I urge my fellow voters to vote yes on Measure H and continue this much-needed resource to help keep Santa Rosa safe.

KAREN WEEKS

Santa Rosa

Recycling and warming

EDITOR: Many people have created compost piles or seen steam rising from one on a cool day. When plant life decomposes, it generates considerable heat. Now imagine billions of plants that have been poisoned or deprived of life-giving carbon dioxide by being encased in plastic and you should understand what is warming our oceans.

Currently, California recycles about 10% of the plastic we put in our bins. The vast majority of plastic and toxins are shipped to poor countries desperate for foreign capital. How many other states or countries follow this “cash for trash” policy? The Philippines sent back containers filled with dirty (not really) disposable diapers to Canada. Much of the plastic we ship overseas is thrown into the ocean or burned in open pits for cooking fuel. There is considerable bias in environmental studies conducted today. The government is almost the sole provider of funding. It seems that many studies start with the required result and create a study to prove it.

P.W. HUGHES

Santa Rosa

Chen for controller

EDITOR: If there’s one thing that this state needs, it’s accountability. We in Sonoma County have elected common-sense, moderate Democrats to Congress and local government for decades, but state government is plagued by corruption and an extreme opacity unheard of in almost every other state.

It’s not any of our faults that the state Republican Party continues to nominate extremists, but we cannot allow the Democratic Party to rule unchallenged either. If there’s one Republican I can stomach, it’s Lanhee Chen — a moderate running for state controller and endorsed by many newspapers and several Democratic and independent leaders.

There is probably no candidate more qualified for this job, so let’s start putting common sense above partisanship and reward Republicans for this brief bout of common sense rather than electing a Democratic insider who will not hold state government accountable.

EMMANUEL JOHNSON

Rohnert Park

Vote for civility

EDITOR: This is truly an important election for Windsor. What is at stake isn’t any particular policy or issue. What is at stake is the manner in which we practice self-government — whether we collectively seek the best solution to problem and challenges or make controversy wherever we see the opportunity for conflict, and fight bitterly, and not always honorably, over every conceivable point of difference.

The latter approach threatens to leave municipal government nearly incapacitated in the face of any major challenges. The former will enable us to face our challenges successfully and productively and will additionally make everyone’s experience of civic life less unpleasant.

I would urge fellow Windsorians to observe the behavior of the candidates, as well as what they tolerate from their supporters, and your observations will give you all the information you’ll need to make your choices. Please vote for the candidates who play well with others.

C.S. COOLIDGE

Windsor

