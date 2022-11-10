Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Assessing responsibility

EDITOR: The politically motivated attack on Paul Pelosi triggered a predictable avalanche of finger-pointing, recriminations, denial and deflection and again raises the question of where responsibility lies for individual acts of violence perpetrated in support of some cause or another. My take is this:

A group is not necessarily responsible for every vicious imbecile that happens to identify with it.

A group is responsible if it does not repudiate them.

A group is fully culpable if it encourages them.

And a group is irretrievably lost if it promotes them to positions of leadership.

JIM GALLAGHER

Petaluma

Daylight hours

EDITOR: I agree with Lorrie Barron about the consequences of permanent daylight saving time (“Unexpected consequences,” Letters, Oct. 26). As some wise person once said, “it’s like cutting off one end of the blanket and sewing it on the other to make it longer.” As we approach the winter solstice the hours of daylight become fewer and fewer, no matter how you arrange them. Mornings with daylight when children are going to school seem like a better idea than more light in the evening. And making standard time the year-round standard would eliminate the accidents, brain fog and other consequences of the abrupt switch to daylight saving time in the spring. Besides, once the solstice comes, daylight hours start getting longer. It’s time to get rid of the outdated idea of the need for daylight saving time.

SUSAN HARTZ

Santa Rosa

Don’t ask

EDITOR: Supermarkets that were cited for selling alcoholic beverages to underage customers now penalize all customers by asking if they are 21. Driver’s licenses are not demanded, just their ages.

“I have ties in my top drawer older than you are,” one elderly man said to a checkout youth after being asked his age for a six-pack of beer. A gray-haired woman was recently overheard saying, “My phone number is unlisted and so is my age,” after being asked about a bottle of wine. “It’s the law,” they assert. It is not.

Restaurants and bars rarely ask a patron’s age unless the customer appears underage. Yes, there are Dick Clarks and Reese Witherspoons here, but not many.

Another Sonoma County insult is handing back in pennies, nickels and dimes for an inflated bar or restaurant bill. This too is defensively called “the law” when in other cities and counties they round the bill off saving the hassle of pennies, nickels and dimes.

Bartenders, checkout clerks and waiters hate these “rules” as do customers. Common sense, please? If a person appears elderly spare them the embarrassment of an age request. And handing back pennies, nickels and dimes for a $150 lunch bill is bad for business. Round it off, please.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

The gun debate

EDITOR: Gun supporters like John Selby love to point out how ignorant their opponents are about firearms (“Are we safer?” Letters, Oct. 28). It’s a tactic often used by gun rights people to mock the opposition. It asserts that because they don’t know the proper names of gun parts or differences among guns then they must also be wrong about what types of guns should be commonly available.

He suggests that there was little value in Santa Rosa’s gun buyback program taking an assault rifle off the street, because it really wasn’t one. He points out that AR-15s are semi-automatic rifles whereas the military equivalent, the M-16, can be switched to fully automatic. His point is that the military rifle is an assault weapon, but the civilian version isn’t. The M-1 Garand was one of most widely used rifles in World War II. It was semi-automatic with an eight-round magazine.

Veterans called it “The D-Day assault rifle.” Gen. George Patton said it was “the greatest battle implement ever devised.” The civilian AR-15 is at least as deadly, no matter what you call it. It works just fine killing kids in classrooms.

NEAL FISHMAN

Petaluma

