Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

In gratitude

EDITOR: Our family had the good fortune of having an abundance of persimmons. We wanted to share our extras with others, so I listed “Free persimmons” on Nextdoor. We received many inquiries. The first person to come over volunteered to give us her “extras” — lemons and bulbs — in trade. The other recipient gave us fresh eggs from her chickens in exchange for our bounty.

This experience was heartwarming. It reminded me that the sharing of food items is a good thing. Not everything is about money or profit. This simple experience coincided wonderfully with our Thanksgiving holiday — to share with others and give thanks for what we have.

ALAN MURAKAMI

Sebastopol

An overdue fix

EDITOR: The DACA program is in grave peril, and Congress must act before the end of the year to create permanent protections for hundreds of thousands of people who were brought to this country as children, making it the only place they have ever called home. DACA recipients, “Dreamers,” are health care providers, teachers and care workers. They hold essential jobs that strengthen our communities. Ending DACA could leave labor market sectors already experiencing shortages in even worse conditions.

Moreover, without permanent protections, families will be separated, which is heartless and cruel. Currently, 300,000 U.S. children have at least one parent who is a DACA recipient. Unless Congress acts, these children could lose their parents to detention or deportation.

This is an opportunity for bipartisanship in Congress to support Dreamers and keep families together. Americans have supported a legislative fix for nearly a decade. It is long overdue and critical to our community.

CARMA SPENCE

Santa Rosa

Women’s example

EDITOR: The values of the first immigrants to this country were enshrined in our Declaration of Independence, the Ordinance of 1787 and our Constitution, including the Bill of Rights. After 200 years of growth and competition with an ethic of first come first served, winner take all and dog eat dog, the values of our founders seem distant and quaint. We have forgotten our inheritance, how to care for the land and to live in community with others with a sense of shared gratitude.

Today, the privileged seem the most forgetful. Those who historically have been denied full participation in America seem the most keenly aware of our historic legacy and debt. We keep faith with our forebears when we protect the right to vote and live by the rule of law.

It seems to us women, and notably women of color, are the most consistent and courageous defenders of our constitutional and traditional American values. Whether this be as candidates, elected representatives or willing witnesses before congressional committees, women have shown a willingness to do what must be done. Nancy Pelosi has set an example we can all respect.

JIM and JACQUE PEDGRIFT

Santa Rosa

Inflammatory letter

EDITOR: In a very inflammatory letter, the writer accused Republicans of wanting “freedom to own slaves” (“GOP ‘freedom,’ Monday). Excuse me, but the Republicans were the party of Abraham Lincoln and very opposed to slavery. The Democratic Party was the party of slavery and the party that fiercely opposed equal rights for Americans of color. Your editorial editor needs to reread his high school history book. Please do not publish lies.

MONTY CHIPMAN

Petaluma

CPUC’s solar proposal

EDITOR: I heard Bill McKibben, a longtime climate activist and founder of 350.org and the Third Act, express cautious optimism that we may be turning a corner in the battle against climate change. This from a man who has warned us for years of the dangers we are facing. One reason for his upbeat message — the soaring popularity of rooftop solar and improved battery technology.

As he put it, “People love their solar.”

People might love their solar, but the California Public Utility Commission is about to throw rooftop solar off the cliff. Its proposal coming to a vote Dec. 15 would slash the value of solar energy 75% overnight while boosting utility profits at the expense of the public. Solar would become 50% more expensive starting next year.

The idea is to free up more money for everyday families to purchase rooftop solar. Huh? Raising the cost by 50% is making solar more affordable? That’s what the commission claims. Does anyone believe it?

McKibben is right. Rooftop solar and batteries are the way to go. The CPUC’s proposal makes no sense. Please let Gov. Gavin Newsom know that we must make rooftop solar and batteries more available for all Californians. Our future depends on it.

JANE BENDER

Santa Rosa

