Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Since the election of Joe Biden, we live in an age of lying. The president and sycophants like Alejandro Mayorkas routinely lie. When caught they double down.

Biden and Mayorkas’ Big Lie is that the border is secure. They’re Democrats — they don’t have to tell the truth. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is encountering up to 8,000 illegal immigrants every day. In fiscal year 2021, monthly border encounters grew from 72,000 to 210,000. The border isn’t secure.

Among Biden’s Big Lies is that he knew nothing about his son Hunter’s business dealings in Russia, China, Ukraine and elsewhere; that Hunter’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.” The New York Times and Washington Post acknowledged the laptop is not Russian disinformation. The Post awarded Biden a “bottomless Pinocchio” for his fabrications.

Biden lies about his law school grades and scholarships, where his son Beau died (not in Iraq), that he used to drive a tractor trailer, that al-Qaida is gone from Afghanistan, that the price of gas was over $5 when he took office, that he was arrested on his way to see Nelson Mandela, etc. Biden ignores inconvenient facts.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

Geography lesson

EDITOR: Many thanks to The Press Democrat and writer Elsa Cavazos for the uplifting Nov. 6 article “Freedom of expression.” Cavazos captured the heart, soul and sense of community omnipresent at Café Frida Gallery. However, I want to comment on the geographical identification of the café’s co-owners — “Diouf is from Africa, and Mario is from Mexico.” Africa is not a country. It is a continent with 54 individual nations and 1.4 billion inhabitants. If Uribe was identified as being from Latin America, then Diouf being from Africa would have been parallel designations, but that was not the case. By the Way, Mamadou Diouf is from Senegal.

ANNE FITZGERALD

Santa Rosa

Misplaced priorities

EDITOR: I just read a report from NASA regarding the Artemis project. A rocket lifted off recently headed for a test trip to the moon. The estimated cost per rocket is $4.1 billion. The project to date has spent an estimated $93 billion. According to government numbers, there are roughly 600,000 homeless people in the United States. Ignoring administrative costs for the moment, if that amount of money were instead focused on the homeless, simple math tells us that $155,000 could be paid to each and every one of them. That is enough money to build a nice house. Where are our priorities?

JOHN R. FELTON

Santa Rosa

Can democracy survive?

EDITOR: The midterm elections are evidence of a deeply divided electorate. How can our democracy survive when millions of voters believe thousands of lies told by a leader whose record of lying is well-documented by reputable fact-checkers? How can we discuss election integrity with people who insist they need no proof the 2020 presidential election was rigged? How can democracy survive when so-called patriots demonize, threaten and physically attack people of color, Jews, Muslims, Asians, gays, non-Christians, judges, immigrants and political opponents?

How can democracy survive when legislators pass laws that let them decide when women, including victims of rape and incest, can have an abortion? How will democracy survive if state legislators can discard the public vote in a presidential election and send their own choice of electors to the Electoral College? How can democracy survive when a growing number of Americans believe that violently overthrowing the government is the way to resolve political differences?

Republican and Democratic political scientists, strategists and historians warn that our democracy could become a dictatorship. Historically such dictatorships eventually fail, often after a civil war. If America survived such a civil war, how long would it take to restore our democracy?

DAVID KARP

Cloverdale

Looking back at Florida

EDITOR: This is in response to Sharon Hamilton’s letter (“Florida’s many virtues,” Nov. 27). My partner and I moved from Florida to California 14 years ago. Oh, yes, can’t beat the weather here in California compared to Florida, where it’s hot, hot, humid, mornings and days. Then there’s those afternoon thunderstorms and wonderful hurricane season. California and Sonoma are so friendly, people always saying hello and helping others out. Health care here is also wonderful; the nurses and doctors actually listen to you. The diversity here is amazing. The list here goes on.

The old saying — “you get what you pay for” — well, enjoy your adventure in the sunny state. Watch out for the love bugs, no-see-bugs and more, and be very careful not to say gay, or you will get arrested.

MARIE CAPRIA

Sebastopol

