Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Let’s talk about ‘woke’

EDITOR: The first thing one thinks about is opening their eyes, being awake.

Woke is an “aha moment,” when you realized you just learned something.

Woke is, OK, now I know the real truth.

Woke is being educated about something you did not know before.

Woke is out of the dark and into the light.

Woke is, so that’s the way it really happened.

Woke is, those are the actual words to that song?

Let us wake up, people. We can’t keep our eyes shut forever. Woke is not a bad thing, as some would have you believe.

Wake up, people.

CLIFF FERRELL

Cotati

Sorting out solar rates

EDITOR: I found Staff Writer Mary Callahan’s report on rate changes for home solar installations to be eye opening and yet not surprising (“Rate changes may end past rooftop solar deals,” Dec. 1). As it is, referring to rate scheduling as “spaghetti” is an understatement. However, at the root of it all lies the question: What is a well-intentioned consumer to do? And how do we move forward in our attempts to do good for the environment while trying to take control over our own financial futures?

It was not surprising to note that the Affordable Clean Energy for All coalition is funded by California’s major electrical producers, including PG&E. It feels like a no-win situation designed to maintain the power of megalithic corporations out to make a profit over those who are basically at their mercy and of government entities like the California Public Utilities Commission, whose position more often than not protects their interests over the interests of the consumers for whom they were provided.

JUDY GAGE

Santa Rosa

Making reparations

EDITOR: Friday’s article on proposed reparations for Black Californians for past injustices was full of compelling stories like the clearing of the Western Addition in San Francisco (“Just how much is owed?”). That hit home as Japanese Americans were removed during World War II. Our family was interned in Topaz during the war years and in the 1990s received a letter of apology from President Ronald Reagan, and a reparation check. The money was used for our sons’ university educations. California is doing the right thing in these evaluations in spite of an impending budget shortfall, but this issue should be considered by the United States. Congress consistently ignored the late Rep. John Conyers’ proposals to do that.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Diocese’s bankruptcy

EDITOR: The Catholic Church hid clergy sexual abuse, protected perpetrators and ensured the ongoing victimization of parishioners for decades. It did so, presumably, to protect the church’s reputation and assets. As this history has surfaced, the church has belatedly acknowledged its culpability and expressed contrition.

However, in June, nine Catholic bishops and archbishops, joined by Santa Rosa’s Bishop Robert F. Vasa, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn California’s Child Victims Act, which removes any time limit on when people can sue over childhood sex abuse. And on Saturday, The Press Democrat reported that the Santa Rosa Diocese is filing bankruptcy to protect its assets from the onslaught of lawsuits regarding clergy child and adult sexual abuse (“ ‘It’s all done — forever’ ”).

These actions clarify that the church is not truly repentant for the damage it has done to its members. The church continues to follow the same principles guiding it as it covered up and abetted the abuse — protection of the church’s material wealth. This places the Catholic Church in the same company as Alex Jones who, as reported in the same edition, is seeking bankruptcy relief to protect his finances from the Sandy Hook families he has tortured for years.

W.J. CARTER

Santa Rosa

Exploiting wedge issues

EDITOR: The term “woke” is being used by some politicians (e.g., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis) and others to dismiss or denigrate actual history, equality for all in our diverse population, ending systemic racism, helping those in financial straits and doing the right thing for the Earth in regard to climate change, pollution, investments, etc.

Those using that term in their rhetoric are, once again, trying to disparage segments of the population and create wedge issues in pursuit of their own welfare, knowing full well that it perpetuates us-versus-them divisiveness based on outright falsehoods.

Don’t accept this. Stand up for facts, actual history, doing the right thing and acceptance of your neighbor/brother/sister.

JACOB W. BOUDEWIJN

Santa Rosa

