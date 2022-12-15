Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Firearms deaths

EDITOR: David Haynes deliberately obfuscates the facts by citing just “364 homicide deaths by rifle” in 2019 compared to approximately 36,000 vehicle deaths (“Blaming gun owners,” Letters, Dec. 7). In 2019, the U.S. saw 15,448 gun deaths by willful and malicious acts and accidents, and another 23,941 gun deaths by suicide. Nearly 4,000 of those deaths and injuries were to children. An honest comparison would be 39,389 deaths by gun in 2019 compared to the cited 36,000 vehicle deaths.

Considering that almost everyone in the U.S. rides in a vehicle daily versus a much smaller number of citizens who own guns, the number of gun deaths is staggering. In 2022, so far, we have seen 42,171 gun deaths (all causes) and 628 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Those numbers increase daily.

Haynes’ statistics would have us believe that gun violence is not a real problem. When we call for common-sense regulation, nobody is talking about banning hunting rifles or self-protection handguns, even if they were responsible for the majority of deaths. We are calling for banning of assault-style weapons for which the only purpose is mass murder. It’s past time to stop this madness.

JANICE STERNFELD

Santa Rosa

Replacing leaf blowers

EDITOR: Under the state ban on gas-powered mowers, blowers, etc. you will not be able to buy them in California after 2024. You can still use them until 2034. I wanted my landscaper to stop using his gas blower on my yard and switch to a battery unit. He said they were not as powerful, and the battery only lasted about 30 minutes. He said he typically needed about four-five hours of run time in a day.

I went to a local business that sells commercial-grade lawn care equipment to contractors. I bought a blower and battery backpack unit that met my landscaper’s needs. I gave it to him: “Use it on my yard and anywhere else you like.” It cost $2,000. A gas blower costs much less. If my landscaper used a rake, he would be forced to increase my rate. My savings will pay for the blower in a few years. If you hate gas blowers as much as I do, step up or shut up!

CHRIS THWAITES

Santa Rosa

Trump endorsements

EDITOR: Since certain Republican politicians now consider Donald Trump’s endorsements of various Republican candidates in the recent midterm elections to have been the kiss of death, then maybe the best thing they could for their party is to encourage him to start endorsing Democrats.

STEVEN HIGHLAND

Forestville

Assessing energy

EDITOR: The framing by the right wing against public transportation, alternatives and electric vehicles is “they have problems, so we mustn’t transition at this point.” Let’s juxtapose that with the current predominant uses of energy and transportation. Huge traffic problems in every city of even minor size (i.e., Petaluma). Perpetually repairing and expanding roads, creating unsustainably massive costs and environmental, riparian and habitat devastation. The federal government spends over $100 billion and the states another $200 billion per year. What is the cost if trains or buses get too full? Add another coach or two.

We spew nearly 40 billion tons of heat-generating smoke into the air each year. A ton of carbon dioxide is a 21-foot cube. Imagine 40 billion more of those. Maybe climate collapse is not human-made in your mind, but do we need to pump this much heat-producing pollutant into the air?

So, who has problems? Fossil is dead. Existentially and economically. It’s possible to purchase and run a home and vehicle with solar panels, at no more total cost than the current methods. Energy cost increases and fluctuations become irrelevant. Energy independence. These will drive the change. Accomplish this sooner by voting your own best interests. It’s logical.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Getting to zero

EDITOR: Santa Rosa’s homeless plan appears to be a “functional zero” itself since it “does not include any specific steps or cost for the city to reach functional zero (“Council approves housing road map,” Nov. 17). So, what is it? A nice idea? A letter of intent? It doesn’t sound like a plan. How about these specific steps:

Move homeless people off the Joe Rodota Trail as soon as they show up. Has anybody noticed they are forming another community on the west end of the trail? The temporary fencing on the east end has been knocked down, and homeless people are back in that area. Get them off the busiest street corners, like Cleveland, Hearn and Santa Rosa avenues and Kawana Springs Road.

The city should take some clues from Petaluma, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Sebastopol. What are they doing? None of those cities seem to have homeless encampments sprinkled everywhere. Examine why so many homeless people are attracted to Santa Rosa, and perhaps it’s time to pursue solutions that aren’t politically correct but are effective.

What we don’t need from politicians is another letter of intent. We need a few simple steps on a daily basis that show as much advocacy for the citizenry and the taxpayers as is shown for homeless people.

AMEL KOSTEL

Santa Rosa

