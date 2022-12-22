Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Holiday displays

EDITOR: To all who in this festive time of year have gone out of your way to put up holiday decorations, be it so much as a single bow on a light sconce, a wreath on a door or putting your Christmas tree where it can be seen from the street, thank you.

One of the joys my wife and I have, between Thanksgiving and Twelfth Night, is driving around in the evening looking at the decorations people have put up. Some stunningly elegant in a stark white simplicity, some elaborate computer-controlled extravaganzas complete with synchronized music on short-range FM channels.

Well done, everyone. Merry Christmas. Happy Hannukah.

JOE LOVELL

Santa Rosa

Unsafe streets

EDITOR: Leaving a restaurant in Railroad Square recently, a young man approached two couples near us and screamed obscenities at them. He punched one of the men, then went after the other couple. As we were trying to move toward our car, the man turned his attention to our group with aggressive actions and language.

As we tried to avoid him, he stole my hat and took off, with me in pursuit. Halfway down the block he ducked into a restaurant, coming out as I arrived. An altercation ensued until the restaurant manager and a good Samaritan stepped between us and the man took off down the street. My wife retrieved my hat from inside the toilet of the women’s restroom inside the restaurant.

It was apparent this man had mental or substance abuse issues. I do not understand where the millions of dollars allocated to people in need are going. This type of incident is the reason we no longer go to San Francisco to shop and eat. Is Santa Rosa going down the same rabbit hole as San Francisco? It appears so.

GERALD KING

Santa Rosa

Sweet (cream) sorrow

EDITOR: I am crying about the my favorite ice cream company stopping production (“Clover Sonoma ice cream is no more,” Dec. 15). Clover Sonoma is the only brand that sells sweet cream ice cream. It’s not vanilla, it’s just sweet cream, and I will miss miserably being able to buy it. Another loss to have to remember when.

CANDICE NICHOLS

Cazadero

Trump’s customers

EDITOR: So, Donald Trump charges 99 bucks for self-aggrandizing trading cards, and many of us scoff and shake our heads. Then he sells out all the card stock. It isn’t Trump that’s dangerous, it’s Trump’s political sycophants and the mindless fervor of his followers who worship at the altar of meanness, fascism, hypocrisy and sedition. As long as there is a demand for the snake oil, this poison will flourish.

MARC ANDRADE

Santa Rosa

About those Pinocchios

EDITOR: In claiming that “since the election of Joe Biden, we live in an age of lying,” Sandy Metzger appears, like Rip Van Winkle, to have recently awakened from a long sleep (“Biden’s Lies,” Letters, Dec. 1). Spoiler alert: her memory lapse seems to be selective.

Metzger mentions that the Washingotn Post “awarded Biden a ‘bottomless Pinocchio’ for his fabrications.” What Metzger didn’t share (tellingly) is that the Post established its Bottomless Pinocchio category “because of the sheer volume of false or misleading statements” made by Biden’s twice-impeached predecessor. Per the same Washington Post assessment, our 45th president made 30,573 false or misleading claims, nearly half of them during his final year in office.

The most notorious, dangerous and disproved of these was his “Big Lie,” a pathetic self-serving fabrication that fomented a violent attack on American democratic electoral procedures and values. People died because of him.

R.W. CAMMOCK

Sebastopol

Diversity of news

EDITOR: I would like to thank The Press Democrat for its front-page diversity — local industry profiles, local political intrigue, exposés on mayors and local law enforcement, Sonoma County homelessness, Christmas tree lightings, SMART train politics, etc. This diversity keeps the paper alive and relevant.

The Sonoma County cannabis industry employs thousands of people, is the county’s third most valuable agricultural business, is full of mom-and-pop stories and has hundreds of millions of local dollars invested. Of course, it should be featured now and then (“Too much cannabis,” Letters, Saturday); it has reshaped the economy and culture of Northern California.

I also thank the editors for not filling the front page with yesterday’s cable news stories. I already saw Vladimir Putin threaten nuclear weapons, Donald Trump’s NFT trading cards, mass graves and dead children in Ukraine.

STEPHEN HART

Petaluma

